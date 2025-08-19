"Outfit 2 for sure" - Caitlin Clark offers blunt response after Kate Martin seeks fashion advice

Caitlin Clark offered some fashion advice to Kate Martin after the Golden State Valkyries star asked what outfit she should wear for Tuesday's game. Martin gave her followers a couple of options, which were both from Athleta, with Clark choosing the second outfit. In an Instagram post, Martin shared that Athlete has sent her a couple of outfits she can use for her tunnel walk before Tuesday's matchup against the Phoenix Mercury. The first one was a light blue-colored shirt and pants, while the other was grayish-black pants, a white shirt and a black jacket. &quot;Tunnel walk fit check…pending 👀 @athleta came through with the options, but now I need you to make the call. Drop your vote in the comments! #AthletaPartner #PowerOfShe,&quot; Martin wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe comments section was divided, with some fans choosing the first outfit because it stands out due to the color. However, Caitlin Clark prefers the second one, and it seemed like it was the decisive answer Kate Martin was looking for. &quot;Outfit 2 for sure,&quot; Clark answered. &quot;Thanks g,&quot; Martin replied. Caitlin Clark helps Kate Martin with her tunnel walk outfit. (Photo: @katemartin on IG)Clark and Martin were teammates at Iowa for four seasons. They both entered the WNBA last season, with Clark as the number one pick by the Indiana Fever and Martin selected in the second round by the Las Vegas Aces. Martin was picked by the Las Vegas Valkyries in the expansion draft last December. Fever makes roster move amid Caitlin Clark's recovery from groin injuryFever makes roster move amid Caitlin Clark's recovery from groin injury. (Photo: IMAGN)The Indiana Fever released point guard Kyra Lambert on Monday, five days after she signed a seven-day hardship contract. Lambert played just four seconds in the Fever's 21-point comeback win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.Indiana's recent roster move might have something to do with Caitlin Clark, who is still recovering from a groin injury. Clark has been limited to just 13 games this season due to four muscle-related injuries since training camp. With Lambert gone, some fans speculated that the Fever freed up a roster space due to Clark's potential return. Sha Hartley @shahartleyLINKCaitlin must be coming back sooner than expected. They were only going to be allowed to keep either Odyssey or Kyra, not both.Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKKyra Lambert being released means another signing, Caitlin coming back, or hopefully Sophie is ok.Odyssey Sims had 19 points in the 99-93 overtime win over the Sun, so she'll likely be the Fever's backup point guard once Clark gets cleared to return. Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson suffered season-ending injuries, so Indiana had to add another playmaker.