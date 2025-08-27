"Paige Bueckers better than Caitlin Clark already": Fans at odds over top 10 WNBA players under 25 list, Angel Reese fails to crack top three

ESPN's list of top &quot;25 under 25&quot; WNBA players had a lot of fans debating on social media. The list of the top 25 players under 25 was published on Wednesday, with Caitlin Clark being ranked ahead of stars like Paige Bueckers and Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.Bueckers, Boston, Seattle Storm rookie Dominique Malonga and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese were ranked top five in the same order. Sonia Citron, Kamilla Cardoso, Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen were ranked from 6th to 10th in the order.A fan said that Paige Bueckers was better than Clark and should have been ranked at No. 1.&quot;??? Paige is better than Caitlin already let’s be real.&quot;Blake🏀 @HiddenHoopsMixLINK@TheDunkCentral ??? Paige is better than Caitlin already let’s be realA fan dismissed the list for having ranked Angel Reese over some stars from the WNBA's 2024 rookie class.&quot;They got Cameron and Rickea and Kamilla under Angel?! LMFAOOOOOOO.&quot;JC @JCISKINGKONGLINK@unzolly They got Cameron and Rickea and kamilla under angel?! LMFAOOOOOOOA fan was baffled by Storm rookie Dominique Malonga being ranked over Angel Reese.&quot;Can't put Malonga before Reese. Come on man, you just taking the piss now. Reese at 4 is the lowest she could be.&quot;The Chatty Patty Sports Guy @chattypattyguyLINK@unzolly Can't put Malonga before Reese. Come on man, you just taking the piss now. Reese at 4 is the lowest she could beA fan presented the case for Bueckers to have the top spot over Caitlin Clark, citing the better roster of the Indiana Fever than the Dallas Wings.&quot;Clark was never in a situation Paige has been. The Fevers literally have an MVP player on the team.&quot;River @RiverVgcLINK@WomensHoops_USA Clark was never in a situation Paige has been. The Fevers literally have an MVP player on the team.A fan slammed ESPN for giving special preference to Caitlin Clark, who has been out for most of the season.&quot;They will always put Clark in the number one spot even if she didn't play the entire season. Crazy!!!&quot;Prettygirl @sexychar72LINK@WomensHoops_USA They will always put Clark in the number one spot even if she didn't play the entire season. Crazy!!!A fan vouched for Sonia Citron to be ranked higher than Reese, citing that the WNBA rookie was a team maker.&quot;Sonia Citron ranks higher than Angel Reese in my humble opinion. Citron is a team-maker. And for 'highest ceiling', I've got Cardoso higher if she ever leaves the Sky behind.&quot;Doug Lang @WakamowBarLINK@WomensHoops_USA Sonia Citron ranks higher than Angel Reese in my humble opinion. Citron is a team-maker. And for 'highest ceiling', I've got Cardoso higher if she ever leaves the Sky behind.Another fan suggested that both Angel Reese and Rickea Jackson should have been ranked higher, citing Reese's improved game away from the post.&quot;I'd be moving some people up on this list. Rickea is already better than some of the players above her and will only get better. I'd move Angel up bc I think her game can take another step away from the basket.&quot;Steph @QueenS21LINK@WomensHoops_USA I’d be moving some people up on this list. Rickea is already better than some of the players above her and will only get better. I’d move Angel up bc I think her game can take another step away from the basket.Paige Bueckers vs Caitlin Clark: WNBA's most hyped rookiesThe last two WNBA drafts have been graced by perhaps two of the greatest rookie classes in league history. The 2024 and 2025 drafts saw Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers making an instant impact in the WNBA. However, with Bueckers putting insane numbers in her rookie year, her comparison with Clark has become obvious.In her rookie year, Clark broke several records, even in all-time categories. She created a franchise record for the highest total points in a season in the Fever's history. She also broke the record of the highest total assists in a single season in WNBA history.In her rookie year, Caitlin Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 40 games. Moreover, she also shot at 41.7% efficiency, including 34.4% from the 3-point line.Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers has also broken records in the fastest categories. In 31 games in her rookie season so far, she has averaged 19.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.2 apg and 1.6 spg. Moreover, she is shooting at an efficiency of 46.6%, including 33.9% from the 3-point line.