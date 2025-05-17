Paige Bueckers superfan Sydel Curry all locked in as Dallas Wings rookie endures subpar WNBA debut

Paige Bueckers didn't have her first WNBA game as she had hoped for. However, the Dallas Wings rookie has a die-hard fan in the Curry family who stood with her the whole time. Steph Curry's sister Sydel-Lee Curry was locked in watching her favorite player play in her first game.

Sydel, who is pregnant with her third child, posted a snap of her TV playing the Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx game.

"Locked in," she wrote in the caption.

Sydel Curry's love for Paige Bueckers isn't new. Earlier this year, during an episode of the "Straight to Cam" podcast, Sydel expressed her love for the UConn star.

Bueckers' debut game ended in disappointment, as not only did she struggle to put the ball in the basket, but also because the Wings suffered a blowout (99-84) loss against Napheesa Collier and Co. Bueckers scored only 10 points and made only three of her 10 shot attempts. She also registered seven rebounds, a block and two assists in the loss.

Lynx star Napheesa Collier started her season on a very strong note. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year scored a game-high 34 points in the blowout win, in 31 minutes. She shot 57.1% from the field and 66.7% from the 3-point line.

Courtney Williams' impressive performance was perhaps shadowed by Collier's 30-point night. Williams scored 25 points and had a game-high nine assists.

WNBA legend Sue Bird highlights the factor that separated Paige Bueckers from Caitlin Clark

Even before Paige Bueckers stepped on the NBA floor, fans and basketball analysts put her against Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the comparison box. However, not everyone was on the same page about the comparison.

According to WNBA legend Sue Bird, Bueckers was different than Clark in reading and feeling the game and it would take time before fans start to see Paige Bueckers' impact in winning.

"I lot of people compare Paige and Caitlin, I understand why it's fun to do. What's different about her is I think that Paige is more like, gonna feel out the team, feel out the system," Bird said. "And then eventually you'll see her impact and you'll see her play. You kinda caught that in preseason."

Bird clarified that it wasn't a criticism against Bueckers and she was just stating Bueckers was "more like a feel player." The WNBA legend said that the former UConn star would eventually start to put her skill set to the highest use after she gets the proper feel of her team and the league.

