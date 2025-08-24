"People always try to put us against each other" - Angel Reese shuts down rift rumors with $338,056 teammate

Angel Reese is sick and tired of the rumors that she has a beef with a Chicago Sky teammate amid the team's disappointing campaign. Reese cleared the air before the Sky's game against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, saying that things are good between her and Kamilla Cardoso.Speaking to Andy Diederich of Back Sports Page during her pregame media availability, Reese was asked about her relationship with Cardoso. They were rivals in college but seemed very cordial as teammates in Chicago. The LSU product had nothing but good things to say about the Brazilian star. &quot;I hate that people always try to put us against each other, but we're better together,&quot; Reese said. &quot;We can do a lot of great things. We help each other and make each other better. She had a great game last game, and that's the Kamilla we need every game.&quot;Angel Reese was talking about Kamilla Cardoso's huge performance in the Chicago Sky's shocking 91-85 upset win over the defending champions New York Liberty on Thursday in Brooklyn. Cardoso finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, while Reese added 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. However, the Sky remained inconsistent since they followed that huge win with a disappointing 94-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. Cardoso had another big game with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Reese, on the other hand, dropped another double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. For what it's worth, Kardoso was the third pick of last year's draft, signing a four-year, $338,056 contract, while Reese was selected at No. 7. The Brazilian star's rookie season was delayed by a shoulder injury, and she never quite found her footing under coach Teresa Weatherspoon. Reese thrived and finished second in the WNBA Rookie of the Year voting.Angel Reese drops a hint about possible changes in Chicago next seasonAngel Reese drops a hint about possible changes in Chicago next season. (Photo: IMAGN)The Chicago Sky need a major revamp next season if they want to start winning around Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The Sky are wasting their two best players and not helping them improve if they continue to have losing seasons. Reese told reporters on Saturday that she expects some changes to their roster this offseason. &quot;We might not all be together next year,&quot; Reese said, according to WInsidr's Christian Conway. &quot;Teammates could leave or trades could happen. That's part of the game. So I just want to enjoy each other because I really did enjoy this team this year.&quot;C. C.,Esq. @ItsCwaysWorldLINKAngel Reese on the Sky’s goals for the final 9 games and her own mindset: “Just to play hard as hell these last nine games. We might not all be together next year—teammates could leave or trades could happen. That’s part of the game. So I just want to enjoy each other because IThe Sky won't have their own first-round pick for next year's draft, but they will get the Connecticut Sun's first-rounder.