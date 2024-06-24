"Pulled up rocking the fresh floor mat" - WNBA fans roast Lil Durk's outfit for Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark game

One of the most intense matchups of the WNBA's regular season took place tonight, June 23, as the Chicago Sky took on the Indiana Fever. The game was attended by several celebrities including rapper Lil Durk, who is a native of Chicago.

The Sky and the Fever put on a a show for the fans and the stars in attendance as the Sky won a close contest, 88-87. After the win, Lil Durk went into the Sky's locker room to congratulate them.

WNBA fans who saw the clip of Lil Durk visiting the Chicago Sky locker room roasted him for his outfit.

"Pulled up rocking the fresh floor mat," @DaRealSkeet tweeted.

"Rolled in with a Snuggie on," @TheOhManDan posted.

"Durk got a wool blanket on and its hot asl," @DawsonvilleWill pointed out.

Meanwhile, other fans decided to take it to a whole new level by joking that Lil Durk was actually someone else.

"That's Mary J. Blige," joked @_YounglG.

"Dressed like a rich auntie," @_YoYus joked.

WNBA fans can be supportive of the players when they show off their fashion sense, as seen by the compliments that pour in every time the athletes flaunt their pre-game fits.

However, they can also be quite savage as seen through the reactions to Lil Durk's outfit.

Angel Reese continues her record-setting WNBA rookie season

Prior to tonight's game, the Fever boasted a 2-0 record against the Sky as they've won every game against them this season. However, that is no longer the case as the Chicago squad was finally able to pull off the victory in a tightly contested matchup.

The Fever at one point held a 15-point lead in the third quarter and were also up by double-figures in some moments in the fourth. Through it all, the Sky persevered and a huge proponent for it was Angel Reese.

Reese had previously set the WNBA's rookie record for most consecutive double-doubles against the Dallas Wings on Thursday (June 20) with seven straight after she recorded 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.

The Sky had a three-day rest in between that game and tonight's clash against the Fever. Reese seemingly benefitted from the rest as she set a new career-high with 25 points and also grabbed 16 rebounds.

With her latest performance, Reese now has eight straight double-doubles. She has a chance to have one of the most historic rookie seasons in WNBA history if this continues, especially if she beats Tina Charles' rookie double-double record of 22 back in 2010.

