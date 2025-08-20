"Puncher's chance against anyone" - WNBA analyst gives Fever bold advice against tanking with Caitlin Clark's return looming

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting sixth in the WNBA standings with a 19-16 record despite Caitlin Clark's injury woes this season. Some Fever fans want the team to tank with nine games left after Sophie Cunningham's knee injury. However, one analyst blasted those who want Indiana to lose on purpose.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Robin Lundberg provided his insight on what the Fever needs to do for the rest of the season. Lundberg expressed disappointment with fans thinking losing on purpose is good, while also pointing out the Fever's chance of winning it all if Clark fully recovers from her groin injury.

"There are no circumstances in which the Indiana Fever should tank. 1. That's the weakest sh*t in the world after the team has fought to stay alive. 2. If Caitlin Clark can return healthy they've still got a puncher's chance against anyone," Lundberg tweeted.

The Indiana Fever hasn't released an update on Caitlin Clark's status for the rest of the season. Clark has been absent since July 15, when she suffered her second groin strain of the season. She has only played 13 games this season due to four muscle-related injuries.

Indiana's chances of making the playoffs took a hit after Sophie Cunningham suffered a torn MCL in her right knee. She has been ruled out for the rest of the season and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday. She joined Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson on the sidelines.

Clark has also been mum about her recovery, though the Fever not shutting her down for the rest of the season divides fans. Some want to see her play and help the team in the playoffs, while others would love her to take it slow and bounce back next season.

Sophie Cunningham provides update on Caitlin Clark's injury

Sophie Cunningham provides update on Caitlin Clark's injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

Indiana Fever fans are feeling uncertain about Stephanie White's vague answers about Caitlin Clark's recovery from her groin injury. Clark has been day-to-day for a while now, but there's still no timetable for a return.

Speaking on her "Show Me Something" podcast, Sophie Cunningham provided an update on Clark's injury.

"Trying to get her back in game shape is what I think they're trying to do," Cunningham said, according to Sports Illustrated. "But again, it's literally a day-by-day. I'm not holding out any information. I just literally don't know."

The Fever are in a good position to make the playoffs, but their schedule down the stretch looks brutal. They face the Minnesota Lynx three more times and the Phoenix Mercury once.

