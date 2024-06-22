R&B singer Kehlani makes fans gush while posing in WNBA's new team Valkyries gear

WNBA fans were gushing on the internet after Kehlani was seen posing in a Golden State Valkyries team jacket. The R&B singer posed with a victory hand sign while rocking the purple and black Valkyrie jacket.

The "Ur Best Friend" singer posed for the camera in the team's Letterman jacket and paired it with black leather pants.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Some of the fans were excited about the new gear and shared their thoughts on social media.

"I like the jacket," a fan wrote.

"I love it," another fan wrote.

Some fans were in love with the look of the jacket and hailed the Valkyries' marketing team.

"We might have the best color way in the entire WNBA," a fan wrote.

"Props to the marketing team," another fan wrote.

[Credit: Instagram/@valkyries]

This is the first time that the Bay Area will have a home team. The post also got some of the fans emotional.

"Hell yea," a fan wrote followed by by heart and star emojis.

"Tears," another fan wrote.

Other fans were curious to know about the restocking of the Valkyries T-shirts.

"Restock the Violet Nike tees. Any updates on if and when?" a fan asked.

Kehlani wants Paige Bueckers to join the Valkyries next season

Paige Bueckers decided to wait for one more year before declaring for the WNBA Draft. The UConn Huskies star had a chance to go as one of the top picks in the 2024 Draft but decided to wait for another year.

Interestingly, the Golden State Valkyries will join the WNBA as the 13th team next year as well. It will be the first expansion team since 2008 when the Atlanta Dream joined the WNBA.

Kehlani, who has been one of the leading faces for her hometown franchise, wants Bueckers to join the Valkyries in 2025. When asked who she was excited about potentially seeing with the Valkyries, Kehlani said:

"I’mma say Paige Bueckers. Be on the right side of history, Paige."

Expand Tweet

Bueckers is projected to go No. 1 in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She has received honors like Naismith Player of The Year, the John R. Wooden Award and the Associated Press Women’s Basketball Player of the Year Award. In her first year with the Huskies, Bueckers also led her team in points, assists and steals.

The Valkyries are set to play their first game at the Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors arena. It is owned by Joe Lacob, who also owns the Warriors. The WNBA will add another team in Toronto as a part of the extension. It will be the 14th team in the league.