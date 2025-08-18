  • home icon
  "Recovering your own fumble is now called a Reese" - WNBA fans abuzz as Buffalo Bills stars pull up rocking Angel Reese & Hailey Van Lith jerseys

"Recovering your own fumble is now called a Reese" - WNBA fans abuzz as Buffalo Bills stars pull up rocking Angel Reese & Hailey Van Lith jerseys

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 18, 2025 02:35 GMT
WNBA fans abuzz as Buffalo Bills stars pull up rocking Angel Reese & Hailey Van Lith jerseys. (Photo: @buffalobills on Instagram)
WNBA fans abuzz as Buffalo Bills stars pull up rocking Angel Reese & Hailey Van Lith jerseys. (Photo: @buffalobills on Instagram)

A couple of Buffalo Bills stars rocked Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith jerseys ahead of their preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Some WNBA fans reacted to Ty Johnson and Darrynton Evans wearing the away jerseys for their away game at Soldier Field.

In an Instagram post, the Bills shared several images of their players' fits for their preseason matchup in Chicago. Johnson and Evans paid homage to the Chicago Sky by wearing the jerseys of Van Lith and Reese, respectively.

Johnson has some ties with Reese, though he was wearing the HVL jersey. He's from Maryland, like Reese, while Evans is from Florida and attended Appalachian State. Regardless of the connection, it's likely due to the Bills playing in the Windy City.

The photo is in the second slide.

WNBA fans can't help but notice what the two Buffalo Bills players did. Some based in New York were shocked to see them wearing Chicago jerseys, while others just want to mess with Angel Reese and troll her.

Here are some of the comments.

It's a good sign that NFL players are rocking WNBA jerseys, which just means the league's popularity continues to go up. Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith have a following regardless of how bad the Chicago Sky are playing this season.

Reese remains out with a back injury and hasn't played in August, while Van Lith is averaging just 13.1 minutes per game off the bench as a rookie. The Sky are 8-25 with less than a month left in the regular season and are just 1-9 in their last 10 games.

Update on Angel Reese's back injury

Update on Angel Reese's back injury (Photo: IMAGN)
Update on Angel Reese's back injury (Photo: IMAGN)

Angel Reese hasn't played since July 29 against the Washington Mystics due to a back injury. Reese previously dealt with it a week before and missed a couple of games before returning against her hometown team.

However, it flared up and has caused her to miss the last seven games. Coach Tyler Marsh told reporters last week that she has no timetable for a return. The Chicago Sky wants to be cautious with their star forward, especially since it's a back issue.

According to Courtside's Karli Bell, Reese began her progress by doing some on-court activities over the weekend. Marsh teased fans by saying that Reese's return was imminent, but there's still no exact date given.

The Sky are not expected to make the playoffs, and based on their recent games, they could potentially finish the season with the worst record.

