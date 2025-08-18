"Recovering your own fumble is now called a Reese" - WNBA fans abuzz as Buffalo Bills stars pull up rocking Angel Reese & Hailey Van Lith jerseys

A couple of Buffalo Bills stars rocked Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith jerseys ahead of their preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Some WNBA fans reacted to Ty Johnson and Darrynton Evans wearing the away jerseys for their away game at Soldier Field. In an Instagram post, the Bills shared several images of their players' fits for their preseason matchup in Chicago. Johnson and Evans paid homage to the Chicago Sky by wearing the jerseys of Van Lith and Reese, respectively. Johnson has some ties with Reese, though he was wearing the HVL jersey. He's from Maryland, like Reese, while Evans is from Florida and attended Appalachian State. Regardless of the connection, it's likely due to the Bills playing in the Windy City. The photo is in the second slide. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWNBA fans can't help but notice what the two Buffalo Bills players did. Some based in New York were shocked to see them wearing Chicago jerseys, while others just want to mess with Angel Reese and troll her.Here are some of the comments. Bryan O'Nolan 🇮🇱 @BryanONolanLINKRecovering your own fumble is now called a Reese.Nick @Bills_Fan_69LINKThink Evans will get some MeBounds tonight?Brother Thabo @lilwavemanLINKNo love for the liberty? lol or any other NY team?Depressed Buffalo Sports Fan @Tommy_Dangles72LINKOh god we’re gonna throw bricks tonight aren’t we?Don Rodriguez @don_rodrig48316LINKAny player that supports Angel Reese doesn’t deserve to be on this team!Kiyan Peele @sportsbruh13LINKDude about to fumble at the goal line.It's a good sign that NFL players are rocking WNBA jerseys, which just means the league's popularity continues to go up. Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith have a following regardless of how bad the Chicago Sky are playing this season.Reese remains out with a back injury and hasn't played in August, while Van Lith is averaging just 13.1 minutes per game off the bench as a rookie. The Sky are 8-25 with less than a month left in the regular season and are just 1-9 in their last 10 games. Update on Angel Reese's back injuryUpdate on Angel Reese's back injury (Photo: IMAGN)Angel Reese hasn't played since July 29 against the Washington Mystics due to a back injury. Reese previously dealt with it a week before and missed a couple of games before returning against her hometown team. However, it flared up and has caused her to miss the last seven games. Coach Tyler Marsh told reporters last week that she has no timetable for a return. The Chicago Sky wants to be cautious with their star forward, especially since it's a back issue. According to Courtside's Karli Bell, Reese began her progress by doing some on-court activities over the weekend. Marsh teased fans by saying that Reese's return was imminent, but there's still no exact date given. Karli Bell @KarliBell33LINKAngel Reese is doing “on court activities” and “shouldn’t be too much longer” as she’s progressing, acc to Tyler MarshThe Sky are not expected to make the playoffs, and based on their recent games, they could potentially finish the season with the worst record.