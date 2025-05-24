Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife, Caitlin Clark left in stitches as Fever vet shows off acting chops after special collab

Caitlin Clark was impressed by her teammate Sydney Colson's acting range in the latest DirecTV commercial. The commercial posted by the video programming distributor on Instagram showed Colson playing a dual role in the commercial.

The video started with a serene and calm Colson waiting for her extra hyped-up sister [also played by Colson] to watch a WNBA game on DirecTV, who showed up dressed as a true fan of the game. However, Colson kept getting annoyed and disturbed by her double's extra energy. The video ended with Colson hilariously throwing her sister out of the house.

The video left Colson's teammate Caitlin Clark and Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Henderson in stitches.

Colson was signed by the Fever during free agency, joining veterans like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and others.

Reporter claims Caitlin Clark wanted Sydney Colson on Fever roster

Sydney Colson commands a lot of respect for her efforts that don't find their place on the scorecard. After two WNBA titles, Colson found herself in free agency and the Indiana Fever grabbed the first chance they got to sign Colson.

According to Tony East, the Fever reporter for TheNextHoops, Colson's acquisition wasn't just because the Fever front office wanted her, but also because Caitlin Clark wanted her on the squad.

"The Indiana Fever really wanted Colson. Caitlin Clark specifically hoped Colson could join the squad," East wrote. "The team has a plan for Colson on the hardwood and believes that she will fit in well as the backup point guard behind Clark."

East also revealed that Colson, who signed a one-year, $90,000 contract with the Fever during the free agency, also wanted to find a suitable role with her next team and the Fever seemed like a better choice to her.

"Finding the right role was important to Colson in free agency, and she should have more usage in Indiana than she did with Las Vegas," East added.

Sydney Colson is one of the best defensive guards in the league and could prove big for the Fever as a backup point guard for Caitlin Clark. The 35-year-old guard averaged 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in three games this season.

