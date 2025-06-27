"She reminds me of little sister" - Natasha Howard shares honest first impressions of Caitlin Clark in Fever reunion

The Indiana Fever signed forward Natasha Howard in February earlier this year. Howard not only provided a defensive edge to the Fever but also another scoring option for the team. Moreover, Indiana wanted Caitlin Clark to grow under veteran players' wings, and Howard was undoubtedly one of the best choices.

Clark's presence in the WNBA has been nothing less than sensational. Last season, Howard competed against Clark as a member of the Dallas Wings.

WNBA legend Sue Bird asked Howard about her first impression of Clark on her "Bird’s Eye View" podcast on Friday. The WNBA veteran said that Clark reminded her of her little sister.

"My first impression of her when I first seen I'm like. 'Dang, like this is what everybody's talking about,'" Howard said (Timestamp: 52:25). "But like just getting like getting to know Caitlin more and stuff like that like she remind me of a little sister.

"'Cause she's only 22 years old like she reminds me of a little sister that like I can put under my wing and just guide her and just be that vet for her.

"And just let her know, 'You're not alone with this, I got your back no matter what, 'cause we know you got a lot of stuff on your shoulders right now. Like, let me take some of that off your shoulder for you, don't got to do everything on your own.'"

Howard is playing in her 11th season, averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. She is averaging the lowest points since the 2020 season.

Natasha Howard comments on the Indiana Fever's struggles early this season

Right before the 2025 WNBA season started, the Indiana Fever looked like one of the top teams in the league on paper. They brought in veterans Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson, resigned Kelsey Mitchell and traded for guard Sophie Cunningham.

With Stephanie White taking over the coaching position from Christie Sides, there were hopes that White would be able to juice out the best from her roster. However, things haven't gone as planned for the Fever as they continue to fight for a playoff spot this season.

During the same episode, Sue Bird asked Howard to describe her team's season so far. Howard highlighted some of the reasons that her team was still struggling in the season.

"We're start learning each other," Howard said (Timestamp: 54:33). "You know, a lot of people never played with coach, been coached with Steph, so a lot of players we never played with each other. This is our first time playing with each other, so we still learning what we like to do on the court.

"But overall I feel like we actually getting it all together, like it's going to like you know, we 6-7 but still like you seeing what we could capable of doing in some of these game that we won and some of the games that we lost too. So, but still a work in progress though but we just scratching the surface still. We still climbing."

The Fever are currently the ninth in the league with a 7-8 record. With Caitlin Clark out with a groin injury, the going might get tough for the Fever.

