  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "She's the Angel Revenue of the WNBA": Fans react as Caitlin Clark's electrifying return vs. Liberty pulls record-breaking viewership numbers

"She's the Angel Revenue of the WNBA": Fans react as Caitlin Clark's electrifying return vs. Liberty pulls record-breaking viewership numbers

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Jun 17, 2025 22:03 GMT
WNBA: JUN 14 New York Liberty at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's electrifying return vs. Liberty pulling record-breaking viewership numbers [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's return game against the New York Liberty, drawing a historical number of viewership. The Indiana Fever star's injury wasn't just bad for the Fever; it also hit the league's overall viewership.

The Fever vs. the Liberty game on Saturday was a testament to Clark's impact on the WNBA's fan base. According to @CClarkReport on X, the game drew 2.2 million in viewership, making it the third most-viewed WNBA game in ABC's history.

also-read-trending Trending

The post had fans chirping in the comment section, with one fan using James Harden's quote to describe Caitlin Clark's value in the league.

Some fans indirectly took a shot against Angel Reese, one asking the Chicago Sky star to take a backseat.

A fan credited Clark for making a difference in the league.

A fan claimed that if more fans knew Caitlin Clark was back to playing from injury, the viewership would have been different.

WNBA legend drops massive praise for Caitlin Clark's show against Liberty

It was hard not to feel the thrill of the Saturday game between the Indiana Fever and the defending champions, New York Liberty, especially in the first half. Caitlin Clark would not make a bigger statement on her return, and WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo complimented the Fever star.

During an appearance on ESPN’s "First Take" on Monday, Lobo was asked about the significance of Clark's return from the injury.

"It means a lot more people are paying attention once again," Lobo said. "We know how much Caitlin drives ratings. We know how much Caitlin drives attention on the WNBA. For her to come back and do it in that way was just ridiculous.
"I'm sitting there at the end of the first quarter when she had that 38-second stretch where she drained deep three after deep three after deep three," Lobo added. "I was just sitting there thinking, I’ve been around this league since 1997. I have never seen that in a WNBA game. ...not where a couple of the 3-pointers are from 30-plus feet.
youtube-cover

Rebecca Lobo termed Caitlin Clark's performance "an exhibition" and reiterated that she was in total disbelief while watching the Fever star shoot and pass at an elite level.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications