WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's return game against the New York Liberty, drawing a historical number of viewership. The Indiana Fever star's injury wasn't just bad for the Fever; it also hit the league's overall viewership.

The Fever vs. the Liberty game on Saturday was a testament to Clark's impact on the WNBA's fan base. According to @CClarkReport on X, the game drew 2.2 million in viewership, making it the third most-viewed WNBA game in ABC's history.

The post had fans chirping in the comment section, with one fan using James Harden's quote to describe Caitlin Clark's value in the league.

Dee @darkxsavage2 LINK She’s the system

Some fans indirectly took a shot against Angel Reese, one asking the Chicago Sky star to take a backseat.

Deacon Brad @beatiimmaculati LINK She's the Angel Revenue of the WNBA

Dough.Solana @Mojo_Doughjo LINK Can Angel Reese fade to the back now ?

A fan credited Clark for making a difference in the league.

Bob Oso @B0Boso LINK This young woman has single-handedly saved the @WNBA

John ProV1 👨‍💻 @JohnProv1 LINK Wow, best basketball game of the year!

A fan claimed that if more fans knew Caitlin Clark was back to playing from injury, the viewership would have been different.

RabbleRabbleRabble @RabbleRabbleRa9 LINK and there woulda been more if more ppl knew she was back playing. most ppl dont check the schedules and news on the wnba

King_GT @King_GT22 LINK The game was at 3 on a Saturday. If the game was Saturday night or Sunday night it would have hit 5 million

WNBA legend drops massive praise for Caitlin Clark's show against Liberty

It was hard not to feel the thrill of the Saturday game between the Indiana Fever and the defending champions, New York Liberty, especially in the first half. Caitlin Clark would not make a bigger statement on her return, and WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo complimented the Fever star.

During an appearance on ESPN’s "First Take" on Monday, Lobo was asked about the significance of Clark's return from the injury.

"It means a lot more people are paying attention once again," Lobo said. "We know how much Caitlin drives ratings. We know how much Caitlin drives attention on the WNBA. For her to come back and do it in that way was just ridiculous.

"I'm sitting there at the end of the first quarter when she had that 38-second stretch where she drained deep three after deep three after deep three," Lobo added. "I was just sitting there thinking, I’ve been around this league since 1997. I have never seen that in a WNBA game. ...not where a couple of the 3-pointers are from 30-plus feet.

Rebecca Lobo termed Caitlin Clark's performance "an exhibition" and reiterated that she was in total disbelief while watching the Fever star shoot and pass at an elite level.

