WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's return game against the New York Liberty, drawing a historical number of viewership. The Indiana Fever star's injury wasn't just bad for the Fever; it also hit the league's overall viewership.
The Fever vs. the Liberty game on Saturday was a testament to Clark's impact on the WNBA's fan base. According to @CClarkReport on X, the game drew 2.2 million in viewership, making it the third most-viewed WNBA game in ABC's history.
The post had fans chirping in the comment section, with one fan using James Harden's quote to describe Caitlin Clark's value in the league.
Some fans indirectly took a shot against Angel Reese, one asking the Chicago Sky star to take a backseat.
A fan credited Clark for making a difference in the league.
A fan claimed that if more fans knew Caitlin Clark was back to playing from injury, the viewership would have been different.
WNBA legend drops massive praise for Caitlin Clark's show against Liberty
It was hard not to feel the thrill of the Saturday game between the Indiana Fever and the defending champions, New York Liberty, especially in the first half. Caitlin Clark would not make a bigger statement on her return, and WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo complimented the Fever star.
During an appearance on ESPN’s "First Take" on Monday, Lobo was asked about the significance of Clark's return from the injury.
"It means a lot more people are paying attention once again," Lobo said. "We know how much Caitlin drives ratings. We know how much Caitlin drives attention on the WNBA. For her to come back and do it in that way was just ridiculous.
"I'm sitting there at the end of the first quarter when she had that 38-second stretch where she drained deep three after deep three after deep three," Lobo added. "I was just sitting there thinking, I’ve been around this league since 1997. I have never seen that in a WNBA game. ...not where a couple of the 3-pointers are from 30-plus feet.
Rebecca Lobo termed Caitlin Clark's performance "an exhibition" and reiterated that she was in total disbelief while watching the Fever star shoot and pass at an elite level.