"She's a bada** and stunning": Sophie Cunningham celebrates the architect behind her success with a heartfelt tribute on special day

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Jun 02, 2025 18:36 GMT
New York Liberty v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham penned a heartfelt tribute to her [Picture Credit: Getty]

Sophie Cunningham has had a successful WNBA career thus far, and much of the credit for her happiness goes to her agent, Amanda Allen. On Sunday, the Indiana Fever star took to social media to pay a heartfelt homage to her longtime agent.

Cunningham posted a picture featuring them side by side. The Fever star posed in all-black attire, while her agent posed in a denim jumpsuit. The NBA player poured her heart out with a long message.

"happy birthday to the best agent out there!!!" Cunningham wrote. "Amanda Allen !! best year yet my girl 🤎🤎."
"Some ppl think she's is my mom or my older sister and I am not mad at it. She's a bada** and stunning," she added.
[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]
Cunningham is playing her seventh year in the league. She played her first six seasons for the Phoenix Mercury and was represented by Navarro Thompson for her first few years in the WNBA. She signed her 2025 WNBA contract with the Mercury, represented by Allen.

In September, Cunningham and the Mercury agreed to a one-year, $100,000 deal. She later joined the Fever in February via trade in February. The Fever acquired Cunningham and the No. 19 2025 WNBA draft pick in the trade.

The Fever star is out with an ankle injury and is day-to-day on the injury report.

Sophie Cunningham hilariously trolls Caitlin Clark after viral courtside moment

Before joining the Indiana Fever from the Phoenix Mercury, Sophie Cunningham expressed her desire to play alongside Caitlin Clark one day. Since becoming teammates, both have developed a closer relationship.

Cunningham sharing a candid moment with Clark [Credit: Getty]
Cunningham sharing a candid moment with Clark [Credit: Getty]

A moment between Cunningham and Clark, who has been out of the lineup since the New York Liberty game, went viral on social media. During the Friday game against the Washington Mystics, Clark sat courtside in a Fever T-shirt.

During the second quarter, Cunningham stood in front of Clark, who was filmed staring down her teammate. Even when Cunningham looked at Clark, the injured star player continued with her staring.

After the video went viral on social media, Cunningham came forward and sent a hilarious message to her young star teammate.

"[Caitlin Clark ]Fix your face, homie," she wrote
[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]
Along with Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson, Clark is the third player dealing with injury. She is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Krutik Jain
