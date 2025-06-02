"She's a bada** and stunning": Sophie Cunningham celebrates the architect behind her success with a heartfelt tribute on special day

Sophie Cunningham has had a successful WNBA career thus far, and much of the credit for her happiness goes to her agent, Amanda Allen. On Sunday, the Indiana Fever star took to social media to pay a heartfelt homage to her longtime agent.
Cunningham posted a picture featuring them side by side. The Fever star posed in all-black attire, while her agent posed in a denim jumpsuit. The NBA player poured her heart out with a long message.
"happy birthday to the best agent out there!!!" Cunningham wrote. "Amanda Allen !! best year yet my girl 🤎🤎."
"Some ppl think she's is my mom or my older sister and I am not mad at it. She's a bada** and stunning," she added.
Cunningham is playing her seventh year in the league. She played her first six seasons for the Phoenix Mercury and was represented by Navarro Thompson for her first few years in the WNBA. She signed her 2025 WNBA contract with the Mercury, represented by Allen.
In September, Cunningham and the Mercury agreed to a one-year, $100,000 deal. She later joined the Fever in February via trade in February. The Fever acquired Cunningham and the No. 19 2025 WNBA draft pick in the trade.
The Fever star is out with an ankle injury and is day-to-day on the injury report.
Sophie Cunningham hilariously trolls Caitlin Clark after viral courtside moment
Before joining the Indiana Fever from the Phoenix Mercury, Sophie Cunningham expressed her desire to play alongside Caitlin Clark one day. Since becoming teammates, both have developed a closer relationship.
A moment between Cunningham and Clark, who has been out of the lineup since the New York Liberty game, went viral on social media. During the Friday game against the Washington Mystics, Clark sat courtside in a Fever T-shirt.
During the second quarter, Cunningham stood in front of Clark, who was filmed staring down her teammate. Even when Cunningham looked at Clark, the injured star player continued with her staring.
After the video went viral on social media, Cunningham came forward and sent a hilarious message to her young star teammate.
"[Caitlin Clark ]Fix your face, homie," she wrote
Along with Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson, Clark is the third player dealing with injury. She is expected to miss at least two weeks.