  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Kelsey Mitchell
  • "She's going to burn everyone" - WNBA fans abuzz as Kelsey Mitchell becomes 2nd Fever player to join Unrivaled

"She's going to burn everyone" - WNBA fans abuzz as Kelsey Mitchell becomes 2nd Fever player to join Unrivaled

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 25, 2025 23:53 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to Kelsey Mitchell joining Unrivaled in 2nd season [Picture Credit: Getty]

After Paige Bueckers' Unrivaled announcement, Indiana Fever all-star guard Kelsey Mitchell became the latest big name to join the 3x3 basketball league. The big news had WNBA fans buzzing on social media.

Ad

The Thursday announcement was made by Unrivaled social media, with the preparation already underway for the next season that starts in January next year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The announcement had a fan already excited about Mitchell's exploits in the 3x3 game in Unrivalled.

"KM in 3x3 is about to feed families."
Ad

One of the fans boldly claimed that Kelsey Mitchell's game was perfect for the Unrivaled.

"If you think she's hard to guard 5x5 😂 she's made for this."
Ad

A fan was just happy that the Fever guard could make extra offseason money without playing overseas.

"Good for Kelsey! I'm glad she will be staying in the US this offseason. 🏀."
Ad

A Fever fan also dropped a hyped up reaction to the update.

"No f*ckin way. I'm locked in now. My Fever family. She’s going to burn everyone 😂."
Ad
"Well thank goodness. Better than her going overseas where they don’t care about a player when they are hurt."
Ad

A fan brought up free agent WNBA player Chennedy Carter and the Fever star going against each other in Unrivaled.

"I know she is not in the league at this time but I would love to see her vs Chennedy 1v1.. I think that is a great matchup!"
Ad

Meanwhile, a fan claimed that Kelsey Mitchell playing in Unrivaled was a perfect setup.

"One player that is literally made for unrivaled is KM!"
Ad

WNBA analyst sends a concerning warning to Kelsey Mitchell's Fever ahead of Game 3

After a commanding Game 1 win over the Las Vegas Aces and ruining A'ja Wilson's MVP celebration, the Indiana Fever suffered a blowout loss in Game 2 of the semifinal series. The Aces handed a 22-point defeat to the Fever, as the Fever saw a complete shutdown of their offense.

Ad

Right after the game, WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg provided a brutal diagnosis of the Fever's Achilles heel in the series.

"If the Aces can swarm Kelsey Mitchell and get the ball out of her hands the Fever don't have enough firepower to keep up," Lundberg wrote on X.
Ad

Unlike Game 1, in Game 2 of the semifinal series, Kelsey Mitchell herself struggled on the scoring end, under the Aces' focused defense on her. She was able to make only 4 of her 14 shots from the field, including 16.7% from the 3-point field. Mitchell also added 5 assists in 30 minutes.

As a team, the Fever shot only 41.0% from the field with 35.0% from the 3-point line. The Aces were able to disturb Mitchell in the game, which eventually took a toll on the Fever's offensive production.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications