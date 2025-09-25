"She's going to burn everyone" - WNBA fans abuzz as Kelsey Mitchell becomes 2nd Fever player to join Unrivaled

After Paige Bueckers' Unrivaled announcement, Indiana Fever all-star guard Kelsey Mitchell became the latest big name to join the 3x3 basketball league. The big news had WNBA fans buzzing on social media. The Thursday announcement was made by Unrivaled social media, with the preparation already underway for the next season that starts in January next year. The announcement had a fan already excited about Mitchell's exploits in the 3x3 game in Unrivalled. &quot;KM in 3x3 is about to feed families.&quot;squirrel will see you in gainbridge @italkwbbLINK@Unrivaledwbb @Ally KM in 3x3 is about to feed familiesOne of the fans boldly claimed that Kelsey Mitchell's game was perfect for the Unrivaled.&quot;If you think she's hard to guard 5x5 😂 she's made for this.&quot;WNBA Louvre @WNBAlouvreLINK@Unrivaledwbb @Ally If you think she's hard to guard 5x5 😂 she's made for thisA fan was just happy that the Fever guard could make extra offseason money without playing overseas.&quot;Good for Kelsey! I'm glad she will be staying in the US this offseason. 🏀.&quot;Sierra321 @Sierra321776585LINK@Unrivaledwbb @Ally Good for Kelsey! I’m glad she will be staying in the US this offseason. 🏀A Fever fan also dropped a hyped up reaction to the update.&quot;No f*ckin way. I'm locked in now. My Fever family. She’s going to burn everyone 😂.&quot;Mirockik @mirockikLINK@Unrivaledwbb @Ally No f*ckin way. I’m locked in now. My fever family. She’s going to burn everyone 😂&quot;Well thank goodness. Better than her going overseas where they don’t care about a player when they are hurt.&quot;Jodi ☕️☕️☕️ @jodi_pnwLINK@Unrivaledwbb @Ally Well thank goodness. Better than her going overseas where they don’t care about a player when they are hurt.A fan brought up free agent WNBA player Chennedy Carter and the Fever star going against each other in Unrivaled.&quot;I know she is not in the league at this time but I would love to see her vs Chennedy 1v1.. I think that is a great matchup!&quot;Yeah Lo 🌷 @KeepitondLO13LINK@Unrivaledwbb @Ally I know she is not in the league at this time but I would love to see her vs Chennedy 1v1.. I think that is a great matchup!Meanwhile, a fan claimed that Kelsey Mitchell playing in Unrivaled was a perfect setup.&quot;One player that is literally made for unrivaled is KM!&quot;Dani Elbows🇵🇷 @danisnow27LINK@Unrivaledwbb @Ally One player that is literally made for unrivaled is KM!WNBA analyst sends a concerning warning to Kelsey Mitchell's Fever ahead of Game 3After a commanding Game 1 win over the Las Vegas Aces and ruining A'ja Wilson's MVP celebration, the Indiana Fever suffered a blowout loss in Game 2 of the semifinal series. The Aces handed a 22-point defeat to the Fever, as the Fever saw a complete shutdown of their offense. Right after the game, WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg provided a brutal diagnosis of the Fever's Achilles heel in the series. &quot;If the Aces can swarm Kelsey Mitchell and get the ball out of her hands the Fever don't have enough firepower to keep up,&quot; Lundberg wrote on X.Unlike Game 1, in Game 2 of the semifinal series, Kelsey Mitchell herself struggled on the scoring end, under the Aces' focused defense on her. She was able to make only 4 of her 14 shots from the field, including 16.7% from the 3-point field. Mitchell also added 5 assists in 30 minutes.As a team, the Fever shot only 41.0% from the field with 35.0% from the 3-point line. The Aces were able to disturb Mitchell in the game, which eventually took a toll on the Fever's offensive production.