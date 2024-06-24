"She's more James Harden than Kyrie or LeBron": Angel Reese's ambidexterity sparks comparison to Clippers star from Shannon Sharpe

Angel Reese has been the Chicago Sky's rookie sensation this year. Having dominated the game, she has earned comparisons to some NBA greats, and analyst Shannon Sharpe ignited debate on Twitter on Sunday.

Sharpe, known for his fiery takes, compared Reese's ambidexterity to LA Clippers star James Harden after her dominating performance in Sunday's 88-87 win over the Indiana Fever, highlighting her ambidexterity as he retweeted a fan's tweet:

"She’s looking 2 get 2 her left hand. Can she make plays right handed, Yes. She’s more Harden than Kyrie or Lebron."

Sharpe, in writing about Reese's game against Caitlin Clark, said that it might help Reese play better and put opponents in foul trouble if she used her dominant hand more. One fan named Alexis replied that "Reese doesn't have a dominant hand" because she's ambidextrous.

It is a comparison that may surprise at first sight. On offense, Harden is famous for his ball-handling and step-back 3-pointers, but perhaps the biggest weapon in The Beard's arsenal is his ability to score from just about everywhere. Sharpe's point could be judged by the fact that Reese is ambidextrous, and the rare trait that both players share and use to their advantage.

Reese's ambidextrousness could make the entire equation more complex. A leaning defender could be susceptible to a behind-the-back dribble and a high lefty kiss right. She may end up as an offensive nightmare for defenses with this skill set.

Angel Reese displays her grit after edging out Caitlin Clark and the Fever in Chicago

The Chicago Sky played the Indiana Fever for the third time this season on Sunday, with Angel Reese and her team coming up with a victory for the first time. Caitlin Clark and the Fever gave the Sky a run for their money, but Chicago edged out an 88-87 win in Chicago.

Reese totaled 25 points and 16 rebounds to lead both teams in each category.

"I'm a dog, you can't teach that," Reese said after the game.

A raucous Rally Angel Reese led the way as the Sky were down by 15 points after being dominated in the second and third quarters. The Sky took control on the boards in the fourth.

Caitlin Clark, meanwhile, finished with her own double-double (17 points, 13 assists). She also had four steals and five turnovers.

Chicago's other rookie, Kamilla Cardoso, also registered a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Cardoso, Clark and Reese all appeared in the top 20 of the first returns of the WNBA's fan voting for the 2024 All-Star Game, set to take place on July 20 at Footprint Center, Phoenix.