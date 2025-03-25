"She's a sniper": Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso hail South Carolina sharp-shooter Bree Hall's heroics

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to repeat as national champions. On Sunday, the Gamecocks took down the Indiana Hoosiers 64-53 in the second round of the NCAA tournament to advance to the Sweet 16. Senior guard Bree Hall starred with a team-high 11 points, connecting on three of her four 3-point attempts. She also had three rebounds and two assists.

South Carolina alumni Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso reacted to Hall's memorable performance on Instagram. Boston shared a photo from Hall's account and appreciated the guard's performance.

Image via Instagram/@aliyah.boston

"She's a sniper," Boston captioned her Instagram story.

Cardoso commented on Hall's Instagram post and said:

"GYATTTT"

Image via Instagram/@breezyhall

Hall has helped the Gamecocks to two national titles in her collegiate career, winning the crown in her freshman and junior seasons. She has appeared in 35 games this season, starting in all 35, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 37.7% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range. Over her four years at South Carolina, Hall is a career 37% 3-point shooter.

The Gamecocks will take on the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bree Hall and Chloe Kitts lead South Carolina past Indiana

A strong defensive effort led South Carolina past the Indiana Hoosiers. The Gamecocks forced 16 turnovers and dominated in transition. The Gamecocks scored 18 of their 64 points off turnovers and 20 points while running the fast break. Along with Hall's 11-point outing, Chloe Kitts posted a solid performance.

Kitts scored 10 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out three assists with a steal on the defensive end. She went 4 of 9 from the field and connected on her lone 3-point attempt. The team secured its fifth straight Sweet 16 appearance. The Gamecocks are in a position to win their third title in the last four years and their fourth under head coach Dawn Staley.

