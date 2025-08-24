“She’s switching with her wife”: When new Fever forward Aerial Powers recorded Cheryl Reeve moving seats in plane amid their beef

Last year, things got awkward between the Indiana Fever's new signee Aerial Powers and Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve. Powers, who played under Reeve from 2021-2023 with the Minnesota Lynx, exited the team in bad spirits when she joined the Atlanta Dream in 2024.

In a video that has resurfaced online, Reeve and Powers incidentally got seated next to each other. On top of that, the WNBA forward made it even more hilarious when she put out the video of the awkward incident online.

The video had Powers in her glasses, watching out for Reeve, who was slowly approaching without knowing who her co-passenger was.

"I tell you, she better not be sitting by me, this would be crazy," Powers said in the video.

In the spur of the moment, Reeve was right behind Powers, checking if it was her seat without realizing that she had her seat beside Aerial Powers. Once she recognized her former player, she immediately moved away from the seat. Reeve then told her wife, Carley Knox, to take her seat instead.

"She’s switching with her wife," Powers said in the video.

Amid the growing injury on the roster, the Indiana Fever signed Aerial Powers under the 7-day hardship contract. Previously, she played for the Golden State Valkyries earlier this season.

On Aug. 23, the Fever faced the Lynx in the first of two consecutive games. When the Fever face Reeve's Lynx next time on Monday, Powers will have a chip on her shoulder.

The history of beef between Aerial Powers and Cheryl Reeve

The beginning of the beef between Aerial Powers and Cheryl Reeve started in 2023, the third year of Powers' stint with the Lynx. After joining the Lynx from Washington, Powers had an excellent season with Minnesota in 2021 under Cheryl Reeve. She started seven of the 14 games she played and averaged 13.4 points.

In the 2022 season, Reeve upgraded Powers to the starting lineup, and the forward answered the call, averaging 14.4 points in 35 games. However, in the next season, Powers was ruled out for the start of the season with an ankle injury.

When she returned, Reeve not only cut Powers from the starting lineup but also saw her minutes decrease significantly.

Unhappy with her role, Aerial Powers let out her frustration on social media. On her X post, she openly expressed her desire to play for another team.

"Couldn't wait to play for another team," she wrote in the post during that time.

In 2024, Powers joined the Atlanta Dream, and the awkward history between them has only continued.

