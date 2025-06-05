Sky fan who criticized Aliyah Boston facing upto 20 years in prison for billion dollar cyber fraud

Sapphire Egemasi, a Chicago Sky fan who had previously tried to undermine Aliyah Boston's basketball skills, is facing a potential 20-year prison sentence. Egemasi - who is popularly known as "Tech Queen" on social media - had previously issued a clapback at an Indiana Fever fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

In April, a fan posted a poster comparing the Indiana Fever's bench players to the Sky's starting five. The caption of the post implied that the Fever team's bench players were better than Sky's starting five.

Egemasi fired up a reply and decided to undermine Aliyah Boston's caliber as a basketball player.

"AB isn’t better than anyone in Sky starting, let’s be fr fr," Egemasi wrote in the reply.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to All Africa, Sapphire Egemasi was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Bronx, New York, in April. The report stated that the Nigerian programmer was arrested in connection with a $1.3 million fraud. Egemasi has allegedly targeted the US government agencies.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Egemasi worked with a syndicate and created fake government websites, which the syndicate later used to access accounts and transfer funds into their own accounts. The FBI revealed that Egemasi and her group redirected $965,000 and $330,000 in funds to their account.

She is currently in federal custody in Lexington, Kentucky. She currently faces trial and if convicted, she could face 20 years in prison, deportation and a big fine.

Aliyah Boston can easily make an argument for the best player on Fever roster

It is easy for an ignorant basketball fan to diminish Aliyah Boston's elite basketball skills. She is an excellent offensive player and does a great job, perhaps the best on her team, on defense. She opened the 2025 WNBA season with five blocks and 19 points.

Ad

However, it is hard to highlight Boston's impact on the Fever team, especially if she plays under the large shadow cast by Caitlin Clark. In her third season in the league, Aliyah Boston has yet again impressed with her ever-increasing stat line,

Compared to last season's 14.0 points per game, Aliyah Boston is averaging 15.9 ppg. Moreover, Boston's field goal percentage [67.6%] is the highest in the league so far this season. The Fever star has not only increased her points in fewer minutes, but she has also done it efficiently.

The Fever star's overall game has seen a big change since last season, and it is a big welcome sight for everyone. Under new head coach Stephanie White, Boston is averaging a career-high in assists and blocks per game. She is averaging 15.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More