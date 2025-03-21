"Sky should use her more" - WNBA fans react to Kamilla Cardoso winning prestigeous honor ahead of Liz Cambage & Chennedy Carter

WNBA fans reacted to Kamilla Cardoso winning the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association International Player of the Year award. The announcement was made on Thursday, March 20 by the Chinese Women's Hoop Show on X/Twitter.

The Chicago Sky star was not alone in the contention for the award. She beat several elite WNBA stars for the recognition. Cardoso who played for the Shanghai Baoshan Dahua Swordfish beat Liz Cambage, Kalani Brown, Kelsey Mitchell, and Chennedy Carter who averaged over 30 points in the league.

Reacting to the post, some of the fans said that the recognition was great for Kamilla Cardoso's confidence ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

"Cardoso is in supreme condition, sharp and poised for a huge season in the W," the fan wrote.

"This is wonderful... a terrific confidence boost, which is exactly what KC needs!" another fan wrote.

One of the fans suggested that the Sky should play her more in the paint, while another even suggested that the Sky should build their team around her.

"Excited to see her development once WNBA starts. Sky should use her more by freeing up the paint," the fan wrote.

"Sky should build their team around Cardoza," the fan wrote.

One fan questioned whether Kamilla Cardoso should have gotten the award over Chennedy Carter.

"I’m so happy for Kamilla but how did she get it over Chennedy?," the fan wondered.

Meanwhile, some fans suggested that Chennedy Carter would overshadow Angel Reese and she was already the best player on the Sky roster.

"She’s gonna overshadow Reese so bad this season. Lmao," the fan wrote.

"She is best player on @chicagosky too!!!!," another fan wrote.

Angel Reese and WNBA stars react to Kamilla Cardoso's beach outing

Kamilla Cardoso returned to Brazil after a short stint in the Chinese women's basketball league. The Brazillian WNBA star landed in her native land and headed out for a beach day. While she was at it, Cardoso also showed love for her country with her beach outfit.

The Sky star posted a series of pictures of a Brazillian green beach outfit with a Brazil T-shirt revealing her fit physique.

The WNBA family reacted to the post, showering love on the Sky star. One of the first ones to drop a big reaction was Kamilla Cardoso's former teammate and current New York Liberty star Isabelle Harrison.

"Okayyyy Milla! 😍🔥🔥🔥," Harrison wrote.

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston and Chicagi Sky star Michaela Onyenwere also commented on the post along with a series of heart-in-eyes emojis.

"Hawwwtttt😍😍😍," Boston wrote.

"Okkkkkkayyy 😍😍," Onyenwere commented.

Cardoso's star teammate Angel Reese also commented on the post.

"body teaaaa😍," she wrote.

Golden State Valkyries player Monique Billings also commented on the post with a heart-in-eyes emoji.

Comments on Cardoso's post

On May 3 later this year, Kamilla Cardoso and the Chicago Sky will face Brazil's women's national basketball team in a preseason game. Moreover, the Sky will face the Fever in the WNBA Weekend Tip-Off game on May 17 in a doubleheader on ABC and ESPN.

