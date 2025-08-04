"Sophie Cunningham told us to stop" - WNBA fans in stitches as Antonio Brown trolls Caitlin Clark with outrageous “green floppy d*ldo” shirt

WNBA fans reacted to former NFL player Antonio Brown trolling Caitlin Clark with an edited picture alluding to the recent Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. Brown posted a picture of the Indiana Fever star in the viral &quot;PAY US WHAT YOU OWE US&quot; T-shirt from the All-Star Game.However, in light of the neon-green d*ildos being thrown on the court during two WNBA games, Brown changed the original message on the T-shirt.&quot;PAY US IN GREEN FLOPPY D*LDOS,&quot; the edited text read on Clark's T-shirt.The post from Brown received hilarious reactions with one fan saying that it was stopped because of Caitlin Clark's teammate, Sophie Cunningham.&quot;We have been, but your girl Sophie Cunningham told us to stop! Ungrateful!!!&quot;Ⓜ️🧃ProbablyNotCryptoLgnd @NotCryptoLgndLINKWe have been, but your girl Sophie Cunningham told us to stop! Ungrateful!!!A fan was curious about the color of the d*ldo being thrown on the court next time.&quot;waiting for the bets of what color is next comes out. i'm going purple.&quot;&quot;😂😂 If they keep this up and more get thrown onto the floor..I may start watching.&quot;WickedAfterlife @WAServersLINK😂😂 If they keep this up and more get thrown onto the floor..I may start watching.A fan claimed that d*ldos were the giveaway stuff of the WNBA.&quot;I have seen some crazy giveaways in sports but in baseball they usually do bobble heads. In the WNBA they give away green d*ldos.&quot;Henry Kloch @gopevangelistLINKI have seen some crazy giveaways in sports but in baseball they usually do bobble heads. In the WNBA they give away green d*ldos&quot;They asked to get paid what they were owed and then when someone tries to do so, it all goes south. I just don't get it.&quot;MAGA1776_PATRIOT @Tech_Support87LINKThey asked to get paid what they were owed and then when someone tries to do so, it all goes south. I just don't get it.A fan made fun of the new CBA negotiations.&quot;The new collective bargaining agreement is gonna be wild.&quot;dadeez @dadeezofficialLINKThe new collective bargaining agreement is gonna be wild.&quot;This is the greatest thing to happen to the WNBA since its creation.&quot;Blue Falcon @BlueFalcon7509LINKThis is the greatest thing to happen to the WNBA since its creation.Fever beat Storm for fifth straight win without Caitlin ClarkWhile Caitlin Clark has been out with a groin injury, teams are unable to handle the Indiana Fever. Indiana registered its fifth consecutive win after beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, The Fever have been a collective force in Caitlin Clark's absence. Does it mean that Indiana is better without Clark? Definitely not! The Fever made some solid additions in the offseason, who needed time to build chemistry. After 29 games, their chemistry has peaked and it is just bad luck that Clark is out with an injury.