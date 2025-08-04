  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  "Sophie Cunningham told us to stop" - WNBA fans in stitches as Antonio Brown trolls Caitlin Clark with outrageous "green floppy d*ldo" shirt

"Sophie Cunningham told us to stop" - WNBA fans in stitches as Antonio Brown trolls Caitlin Clark with outrageous "green floppy d*ldo" shirt

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 04, 2025 01:39 GMT
WNBA fans reacted to Antonio Brown trolling Caitlin Clark with outrageous &ldquo;green floppy d*ldo&rdquo; shirt [Picture Credit: Getty]
WNBA fans reacted to Antonio Brown trolling Caitlin Clark with outrageous "green floppy d*ldo" shirt

WNBA fans reacted to former NFL player Antonio Brown trolling Caitlin Clark with an edited picture alluding to the recent Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. Brown posted a picture of the Indiana Fever star in the viral "PAY US WHAT YOU OWE US" T-shirt from the All-Star Game.

However, in light of the neon-green d*ildos being thrown on the court during two WNBA games, Brown changed the original message on the T-shirt.

"PAY US IN GREEN FLOPPY D*LDOS," the edited text read on Clark's T-shirt.
The post from Brown received hilarious reactions with one fan saying that it was stopped because of Caitlin Clark's teammate, Sophie Cunningham.

"We have been, but your girl Sophie Cunningham told us to stop! Ungrateful!!!"
A fan was curious about the color of the d*ldo being thrown on the court next time.

"waiting for the bets of what color is next comes out. i'm going purple."
"😂😂 If they keep this up and more get thrown onto the floor..I may start watching."
A fan claimed that d*ldos were the giveaway stuff of the WNBA.

"I have seen some crazy giveaways in sports but in baseball they usually do bobble heads. In the WNBA they give away green d*ldos."
"They asked to get paid what they were owed and then when someone tries to do so, it all goes south. I just don't get it."
A fan made fun of the new CBA negotiations.

"The new collective bargaining agreement is gonna be wild."
"This is the greatest thing to happen to the WNBA since its creation."
Fever beat Storm for fifth straight win without Caitlin Clark

While Caitlin Clark has been out with a groin injury, teams are unable to handle the Indiana Fever. Indiana registered its fifth consecutive win after beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday,

The Fever have been a collective force in Caitlin Clark's absence. Does it mean that Indiana is better without Clark? Definitely not!

The Fever made some solid additions in the offseason, who needed time to build chemistry. After 29 games, their chemistry has peaked and it is just bad luck that Clark is out with an injury.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
