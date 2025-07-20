"Splash sisters soon" - WNBA fans abuzz as Caitlin Clark hypes Sabrina Ionescu’s All-Star locker room pic with fiery comment

The friendship between Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu was one of the highlights of the All-Star Game for the WNBA fans. From Ionesecu giving up her center seat to Clark during Team Clark's photo session, to both stars' candid talks during the game, the fans loved their chemistry.Ionescu, the 3-Point contest winner and a member of the All-Star team, posted a series of pictures from the All-Star Weekend on her Instagram post on Sunday.&quot;4th All-Star appearance in the books🙌🏼. Nothing short of grateful!&quot; the New York Liberty star wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne of the pictures featured Clark and Ionescu sitting together in the locker room. The Indiana Fever star posted a comment, seemingly trying to recruit Ionescu, that had WNBA fans lose their calm in the comment section.&quot;looking real natural in that lockerroom,&quot; Clark wrote in the comment.Without any delay, WNBA fans were fantasizing about two superstars teaming up. Some fans asked Clark to join Ionescu in New York.&quot;@caitlinclark22 future Teammates in Ny 🤔.&quot;&quot;@caitlinclark22 splash sisters gotta unite in NY, sorry girl! They sent the NY blitz to get YOU over there!&quot;Some fans already had a name for the duo and asked Clark that they should be teammates like former championship teammates Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in Golden State.&quot;@caitlinclark22 the splash sisters must be teammates one day!!! @sabrina_i.&quot;&quot;@caitlinclark22 SPLASH SISTERS SOON🤲🏻🤞🏻,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;@caitlinclark22 splash girls,&quot; the fan added.Comments on Caitlin Clark's replySome of the Indiana Fever fans urged Caitlin Clark to recruit Ionescu to the Fever.&quot;@caitlinclark22 yes recruit her.&quot;&quot;@caitlinclark22 team up.&quot;Comments on Clark's replyCaitlin Clark issues bold statement on Indy WNBA All-Star WeekendThe Indy WNBA All-Star was arguably the most successful All-Star Weekend in recent memory, despite stalled CBA negotiations between the players' union and league officials.From Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams' viral dance with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to Caitlin Clark taking over the coaching job in the All-Star Game, the weekend kept the fans hooked to the events.Although Clark didn't get to participate in the events because of her groin injury, she was involved with her coaching and even hilariously booed her players when they failed to execute her play. The Fever star also seemed in good spirits, enjoying the afterparty with Tyrese Haliburton, Kate Martin and Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham.After wrapping up the event on Sunday, Caitlin Clark released a statement on X, sending shoutouts to her Fever team and the Indianapolis fans.&quot;Incredible weekend in Indy!!&quot; Clark wrote. &quot;Our organization gave everything to make this the best WNBA All-Star Weekend yet—and it delivered in every way. Grateful to call this city home and beyond thankful for the incredible fans who brought the energy and made it special ❤️.&quot;With the TV ratings and viewership all-time high, it has been a great season for the WNBA. Next year, it's Las Vegas' turn to host the event.