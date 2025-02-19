Stephanie White shares honest feelings on Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever's title hopes after roster revamp: "Absolutely"

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White is optimistic about her team’s championship prospects heading into the 2025 WNBA season. Her confidence is fueled by the impressive work done by the franchise’s front office during the offseason, where they have strategically added key pieces to support Caitlin Clark.

During an appearance on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast on Tuesday, White expressed her excitement about the Fever’s revamped roster. She spoke enthusiastically about the team’s offseason acquisitions and the valuable attributes they bring, believing they will play a crucial role in making Indiana a strong title contender in the upcoming season.

"I think on paper, certainly," White said. "Our goal was to bring in experience, to bring in players who can complement out Big 3. I didn't know if we would be able to build the depth that we were able to build in year one. I thought that is going to take a little bit more time. So, we are very fortunate.

"Each player that we brought in complements what we have already in a tremendous way. Each player that we brought in is in a different point in their career so they understand what it takes to put a championship caliber team together.

The Indiana Fever have fully committed to maximizing the Caitlin Clark era, making bold moves to strengthen their roster. In free agency, they secured three proven champions Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson. They also added Brianna Turner to their lineup via free agency.

Additionally, the Fever front office played a key role in a four-team blockbuster trade, acquiring Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown to further bolster their championship aspirations.

Stephanie White excited about the challenge

Stephanie White, a proven coach with a deep understanding of building a winning team and culture, expressed strong confidence in the Indiana Fever’s new acquisitions. The former WNBA Coach of the Year spoke highly of the six new players, emphasizing that they will seamlessly integrate into the team’s culture and locker room.

Additionally, White highlighted the importance of patience, stressing that success won’t always come immediately and that the team must remain composed even if things don’t click right away.

"Do I think we could be title contenders, absolutely. Do I think its all going to come together right away, no. It's going to take time," White continued. "There is always that element of luck to stay involved and stay healthy and peaking at the right time. It's a challenge that I am excited about.

"Also, incredibly excited about not just the players that we brought and the production that they can bring on the court but the players that we brought that fit in out locker room. Good, culture players who understands sacrificing for one another for the betterment of the team."

The Fever are set to tip off their 2025 season on May 17, with Caitlin Clark facing off against her longtime rival, Angel Reese, in Indiana’s highly anticipated season opener.

