"Stylish" - Caitlin Clark continues mocking Sydney Colson's surgery attire over viral meme

Caitlin Clark has nothing but positive energy for Sydney Colson, who underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ACL in her left knee. Clark shared a hilarious viral meme featuring Colson's face before surgery, being compared to a classic painting.
In a post on her Instagram stories, Clark shared a meme from @artbutmakeitsports, a page slowly gaining followers for showing art alongside funny sports images. One of the latest memes it created was Colson wearing a medical hairnet before her surgery.
It came from her Instagram live on Wednesday, right before the procedure. Her face was compared to the painting called "Woman on her Deathbed" by Elizabeth Walker, finished in 1830.
"Stylish," Clark wrote.
Sydney Colson suffered the injury earlier this month against the Phoenix Mercury. Colson has been ruled out for the rest of the season and could possibly miss some chunks of next season as well.
It has been a rough month for the Indiana Fever in terms of injury since Colson wasn't the only player who got injured in that game versus Phoenix. Aari McDonald also suffered a foot injury that will keep her out for the season. McDonald already underwent surgery less than two weeks ago.
In addition to those injuries, Sophie Cunningham tore the MCL in her right knee earlier this week against the Connecticut Sun. She's set to undergo surgery this Friday and will also miss the remainder of the season.
Caitlin Clark, on the other hand, is recovering from a groin injury and has not played since July 15. Clark also reportedly suffered an ankle injury during a workout back on Aug. 7 in Phoenix, as per Fever beat reporter Scott Agness.
The Fever are holding on to the sixth seed with a 19-16 record, but only 3.5 games separate them from the No. 11 Washington Mystics.
Caitlin Clark ruled out against the Minnesota Lynx
Following a long five-day break, the Indiana Fever are back in action on Friday against the Minnesota Lynx. The Fever will play in front of their fans at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but Caitlin Clark won't be suiting up for the team and will be on the sidelines.
According to USA Today, Clark has been ruled out for the 14th consecutive game, and there's still no clear timetable for her return. The Fever have only nine games left in their schedule, starting this Friday.