"That’s key and can help": Chloe Bibby breaks down how she can make a difference for Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever

Chloe Bibby needed just one game to win over Indiana Fever fans. Making her debut on Sunday, the Australian forward delivered an impressive performance off the bench, playing a key role in the team’s 93-78 win over the Chicago Sky, all without star guard Caitlin Clark.Bibby showcased her versatility and provided a crucial offensive boost, particularly with her sharp 3-point shooting. Ahead of her second outing with Indiana, the former Golden State Valkyries stretch-four spoke to the media, highlighting two key strengths she believes can help the Fever build continued success this season.&quot;I think my fast pace and ability to shoot the ball,&quot; Bibby said. &quot;I can space the floor and I think that's key and can help.&quot;Fever fans have taken to social media, urging the Indiana front office to sign Chloe Bibby for the rest of the season. The Australian forward is currently on a seven-day contract and remains eligible to sign two more short-term deals with any team.Indiana has the option to lock Bibby in as their 12th rostered player for the remainder of the year. While it's yet to be seen what the front office decides, one thing is certain - after her impressive debut, all eyes will be on Bibby moving forward.How did Chloe Bibby fare for Indiana Fever on debut?Chloe Bibby demonstrated she has the skillset to be a valuable role player in the WNBA. What stood out most during her Indiana Fever debut was her lightning-quick release from beyond the arc, needing little time or space to get her shot off.The Australian forward sank two of her four 3-point attempts and was perfect from the free-throw line, going 2-for-2. She wrapped up her debut with eight points on 2 of 5 shooting, making an immediate impact.