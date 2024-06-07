"The city CAME OUT" - Angel Reese expresses gratitude toward Chicago fans for solid turnout vs Mystics

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is grateful to fans who came out and caught their road game against the Mystics on Thursday on her return to Washington. The Sky snapped a two-game slide with a 79-71 victory.

A crowd of 10,000, including Chicago fans, flocked to the Capital One Arena for the Sky-Mystics clash and were treated to a competitive game as Chicago bucked a slow start and picked things up for the win.

Angel Reese, a native of Baltimore, Mayrland, tweeted to extend her gratitude to fans who came for the game and celebrate the Sky's win. She wrote:

"The city CAME OUTTT! I love yall so much! DUBBBBBBBB"

Washington, looking for its first victory in the 2024 WNBA season, got off to a good start. Led by Aaliyah Edwards, it took a 21-15 lead in the opening quarter before extending it to an eight-point cushion, 43-35, at the break.

In the third quarter, though, the Sky made their move. Powered by 10 points from Isabelle Harrison and six from Reese, Chicago outscored Washington 25-10 to seize the lead, 60-53, heading into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, the Mystics tried to recover, but the Sky wouldn't allow them to gain much headway as they went on to seal victory.

Chennedy Carter top-scored for Chicago with 25 points on a steady 10-of-17 shooting. Angel Reese, meanwhile, had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Harrison finished the game with 14 points.

The victory improved the Sky to 4-5 for the season, with their next game on Saturday at home against the Atlanta Dream. Washington (0-10), for its part, was paced by 23 markers from Edwards.

Angel Reese satisfied with performance on return to Washington area

Maryland native Angel Reese was satisfied with her performance on her return in the D.C. area on Thursday as she helped extend the Washington Mystics' winless start to the season to 10 games.

The 22-year-old rookie out of LSU recorded a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Sky to go along with five steals and three assists in 36 minutes of play.

In the postgame press conference, Reese spoke about her homecoming game, including the feeling of coming away with the win. She said (via The Washington Post):

"I wasn't that efficient, but being able to just get the win is all that's important. ... I love my team.

"I love being her in Chicago, obviously. Being able to come home and have the turnout how we did tonight is great. Going back home with the win is always a good feeling."

Reese, selected seventh overall in this year's rookie draft, is averaging 11.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in nine games for the Sky in her debut WNBA season.