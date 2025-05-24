"This was the alleged monkey noise in Fever and Sky game" - WNBA fans react to bizarre sound heard during Dallas Wings game

WNBA fans reacted to a bizarre sound during Saturday's Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream game. The incident happened during the third quarter. As Allisha Gray was shooting free throws, a bizarre high-pitched sound was heard from the crowd.
After the clip went viral, it drew big reactions from fans on social media. While some fans were critical of such actions from fans during the game, some painted it as a flat act of racism.
Some fans noted that a similar noise was heard from the crowd during the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game. Some fans alleged that when the Fever fan it was dubbed as monkey noise, but the same rule wasn't applied to Wings fans.
"That’s the same noise every sed were monkey noises."
"There needs to be a press release about this from the WNBA. And an investigation. But it won't happen cause they only believe it happens in Indiana."
"This was the alleged monkey noise in fever and sky game."
"This was the same noise from fever game today and fever vs Chicago. When the sky fans said this was monkey noises."
"As a Dallas fan I hope they shut the fuck up."
"It means the N word."
"That's racist. 😉."
It was an unfortunate night for the Wings, as they yet again lost their fourth game of the season, this time 83-75 against the Dream. The Wings have lost the first four games of the 2025 season, but they are still looking for a win.
WNBA analyst provides theory for alleged ‘monkey noises’ thrown at Angel Reese during Fever game
The allegations of racism against Indiana Fever fans were one of the first major controversies that the WNBA had to handle in the early part of the season. While the WNBA had already released a statement that it was looking into the matter, several theories are already emerging about the incident.
Barstool Sports's Jack Mac detailed the incident that occurred when Angel Reese attempted free throws. Mac replayed a video of streamer FlightReacts, whose laugh has become a famous meme on social media.
He drew a parallel between the streamer's laugh and the fan's and said that it was just a meme and not a racist act by the fan.
Another person said the fan didn't make monkey noise because it was the dolphin's noise.
The WNBA has not yet released the findings of the investigation. However, if players have an issue with the situation, the league is expected to take the matter very seriously.