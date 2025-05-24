"This was the alleged monkey noise in Fever and Sky game" - WNBA fans react to bizarre sound heard during Dallas Wings game

WNBA fans reacted to a bizarre sound during Saturday's Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream game. The incident happened during the third quarter. As Allisha Gray was shooting free throws, a bizarre high-pitched sound was heard from the crowd.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After the clip went viral, it drew big reactions from fans on social media. While some fans were critical of such actions from fans during the game, some painted it as a flat act of racism.

Some fans noted that a similar noise was heard from the crowd during the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game. Some fans alleged that when the Fever fan it was dubbed as monkey noise, but the same rule wasn't applied to Wings fans.

Ad

"That’s the same noise every sed were monkey noises."

junaid @@pacersfeverfan That’s the same noise every sed were monkey noises.

Ad

"There needs to be a press release about this from the WNBA. And an investigation. But it won't happen cause they only believe it happens in Indiana."

Cisco Da Kid @@CiscoDaKid4 There needs to be a press release about this from the WNBA. And an investigation. But it won't happen cause they only believe it happens in Indiana. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

Ad

"This was the alleged monkey noise in fever and sky game."

gan @@stonks40127234 This was the alleged monkey noise in fever and sky game

Ad

"This was the same noise from fever game today and fever vs Chicago. When the sky fans said this was monkey noises."

Tierra @@tierra74446 This was the same noise from fever game today and fever vs Chicago. When the sky fans said this was monkey noises

Ad

"As a Dallas fan I hope they shut the fuck up."

YeeHaw Ice Bear @@TornadicDoge24 As a Dallas fan I hope they shut the fuck up

Ad

"It means the N word."

Fishtank Mafia @@Fishtankmafiuh It means the N word

Ad

"That's racist. 😉."

Alamo_On_The_Rise 🫡 🇺🇲 @@AlamoOnTheRise That's racist. 😉

Ad

It was an unfortunate night for the Wings, as they yet again lost their fourth game of the season, this time 83-75 against the Dream. The Wings have lost the first four games of the 2025 season, but they are still looking for a win.

WNBA analyst provides theory for alleged ‘monkey noises’ thrown at Angel Reese during Fever game

The allegations of racism against Indiana Fever fans were one of the first major controversies that the WNBA had to handle in the early part of the season. While the WNBA had already released a statement that it was looking into the matter, several theories are already emerging about the incident.

Ad

Barstool Sports's Jack Mac detailed the incident that occurred when Angel Reese attempted free throws. Mac replayed a video of streamer FlightReacts, whose laugh has become a famous meme on social media.

He drew a parallel between the streamer's laugh and the fan's and said that it was just a meme and not a racist act by the fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another person said the fan didn't make monkey noise because it was the dolphin's noise.

Expand Tweet

The WNBA has not yet released the findings of the investigation. However, if players have an issue with the situation, the league is expected to take the matter very seriously.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More