"Too bad she's so average at basketball": Fans react as Indiana Fever’s Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham 'look like twins' in blonde looks on TikTok

WNBA fans reacted to a viral TikTok video of Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham. On Thursday, a user named @rachel posted a video of the Indiana Fever duo lip-syncing to a viral twin TikTok.
The video featured Cunningham in a lace top and Hull in a spaghetti top. The Fever teammates have matching blonde hair. The similarity in their appearance was obvious.
"Ok now they actually look like twins," the caption read.
"You are not seeing double," Cunningham lip-synced in the video.
"Everyone loves us," Hull chimed in.
"You are not seeing trouble."
A fan was still unable to tell between Hull and Cunningham in the video, while another said that they couldn't differentiate between them during a game.
"Tell me wheres Sophie and Lexie, left/right? I cant tell them apart wout the jerseys lmao." a fan said.
"I always get confused by this two, but I mean ALWAYS." a fan commented
"I was at the mystics game getting them confused every possession." another fan said.
A fan hyped up the duo ahead of the Fever game against the Connecticut Sun.
"Okay, ladies, stir up some trouble on the court tonight!"
However, some fans were not happy with the duo and accused them of shifting their focus away from basketball. A fan even called Sophie Cunningham an average player.
"MAGA Sophie was just brought on the team because she appeals to Middle Amerikka. She’s White, blonde, MAGA and dresses like a stripper. Too bad she’s so average at basketball. The Fever got what they wanted I guess. No longer a Fever fan," the fan wrote.
A fan slammed Cunningham and Hull for a combined 11 points in a loss to the Washington Mystics.
"They gave us 11 points yesterday. Get in the gym ladies," the fan wrote.
"Yeah, if they just focus on basketball instead of modeling!"
Lexie Hull reveals hilariously getting confused as Sophie Cunningham
Since the Media Day, the similarity between Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham has been a big talking point among fans. However, the confused population is everywhere, among fans, game commentators and even among Indiana Fever staff.
While the fans have been pointing to their confusion watching them together, earlier this month, a WNBA commentator mistook Sophie Cunningham for Lexie Hull.
In a video published on May 15, Hull revealed that even the Fever staff sometimes confuse her for Cunningham.
"It's funny," Hulls said. "Today I got breakfast, and like you said, someone said 'Good morning, Sophie', and I didn't correct them, just kept moving on with my day."
"But that has happened a lot. Not only from people just in the city, but also our staff. Just, things happen really quick, and especially on film, it's hard.""So it's going to be a funny little bit throughout the season," she added.
Cunningham and Hull have both been good sports and have proudly accepted the confusion among people and even played along with it.