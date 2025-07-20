Tyrese Haliburton, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham & more spotted vibing to Drake’s hit song at WNBA All-Star afterparty

While Caitlin Clark did not play in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, she didn't miss the afterparty.The All-Star captain and her teammates were joined by her friend and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend, Jade Jones. In a video posted on X, the couple vibed to Drake's &quot;NOKIA&quot; song. Kate Martin was also present, standing beside Jones.The camera shifted to the other two big names in Indianapolis: Caitlin Clark and her teammate, Sophie Cunningham. While Cunningham wore a white dress, Clark had a black dress on and took selfies with her.The crowd showed a lot of love to Haliburton. With only his right leg fully functional after surgery to fix his Achilles tendon, the crowd cheered Haliburton with a unique name.&quot;1 LEGGED KILLER,&quot; the boards read.Haliburton and Clark are both nursing injuries. The Pacers star suffered a torn right Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in June.Meanwhile, Clark has missed a lot of games this season due to a quad and groin injury. The Fever star reaggravated her groin injury against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. There's speculation that she might miss more matchups before returning action.Caitlin Clark didn't want to miss on enjoying All-Star weekend before switching focus to healthCaitlin Clark's WNBA sophomore season has not been what fans expected. The Fever star was injury-free in her college career and played all of her WNBA rookie season games. However, she has alrady missed 10 games this year, apart from the Commissioner's Cup title game.Clark had to pull out of the All-Star Game and 3-point competition after reaggravating her groin injury. But she was active on the sidelines during the All-Star Game and coached her team in to 151-131 loss to Team Collier.Clark wanted to enjoy the weekend before she continues her rehab.&quot;I'm not gonna say I've just been getting around the clock treatment,” Clark said. “I've been still trying to enjoy this weekend, having a balance of that at the same time and soaking all this in. And you know, once tomorrow comes around, we'll completely shift my focus to getting as healthy as possible.&quot;There is no timeline for Clark's return, and the Fever might need to play without her longer and hope for her return before the playoffs.