  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Tyrese Haliburton, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham & more spotted vibing to Drake’s hit song at WNBA All-Star afterparty

Tyrese Haliburton, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham & more spotted vibing to Drake’s hit song at WNBA All-Star afterparty

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 20, 2025 17:42 GMT
Western Michigan v Butler - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark partied with Tyrese Haliburton and Sophie Cunningham (image credit: getty)

While Caitlin Clark did not play in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, she didn't miss the afterparty.

Ad

The All-Star captain and her teammates were joined by her friend and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend, Jade Jones. In a video posted on X, the couple vibed to Drake's "NOKIA" song. Kate Martin was also present, standing beside Jones.

The camera shifted to the other two big names in Indianapolis: Caitlin Clark and her teammate, Sophie Cunningham. While Cunningham wore a white dress, Clark had a black dress on and took selfies with her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The crowd showed a lot of love to Haliburton. With only his right leg fully functional after surgery to fix his Achilles tendon, the crowd cheered Haliburton with a unique name.

"1 LEGGED KILLER," the boards read.
Ad

Haliburton and Clark are both nursing injuries. The Pacers star suffered a torn right Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in June.

Meanwhile, Clark has missed a lot of games this season due to a quad and groin injury. The Fever star reaggravated her groin injury against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. There's speculation that she might miss more matchups before returning action.

Caitlin Clark didn't want to miss on enjoying All-Star weekend before switching focus to health

Caitlin Clark's WNBA sophomore season has not been what fans expected. The Fever star was injury-free in her college career and played all of her WNBA rookie season games. However, she has alrady missed 10 games this year, apart from the Commissioner's Cup title game.

Ad

Clark had to pull out of the All-Star Game and 3-point competition after reaggravating her groin injury. But she was active on the sidelines during the All-Star Game and coached her team in to 151-131 loss to Team Collier.

Clark wanted to enjoy the weekend before she continues her rehab.

"I'm not gonna say I've just been getting around the clock treatment,” Clark said. “I've been still trying to enjoy this weekend, having a balance of that at the same time and soaking all this in. And you know, once tomorrow comes around, we'll completely shift my focus to getting as healthy as possible."

There is no timeline for Clark's return, and the Fever might need to play without her longer and hope for her return before the playoffs.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications