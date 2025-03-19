Unrivaled champ Lexie Hull drops 2-word response after Rose BC clinches silverware in maiden season

WNBA star Lexie Hull won the inaugural Unrivaled Basketball League title with Rose BC. She touted it as only the start for their squad in the newly formed 3-on-3 league.

Rose, which also featured Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Angel Reese, Azura Stevens and Brittney Sykes, and coached by Nola Henry, completed an eventful first Unrivaled campaign by hoisting the championship trophy after they defeated Vinyl BC, 62-54, in the Finals on Monday at the Wayfair Arena in Florida.

To celebrate the landmark event, Lexie Hull, who plays for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA, shared a photo of the Rose team before the start of the season.

She captioned it with:

"The beginning"

Only the start for Rose BC at Unrivaled.

Lexie Hull played in all of the 14 regular season games for Rose and averaged 6.7 points, three rebounds and 1.6 assists in 12 minutes per game. She had her best game on Jan. 25, where she led her team to a 71-66 victory over Mist BC, finishing with a team-high 19 points, on 8-of-11 shooting.

Rose finished the regular season with the second-best record of 8-6. In the knockout semifinals, it defeated third-seeded Laces BC, 63-57, led by Gray's 39 points, to advance to the championship game.

Indiana Fever congratulates Lexie Hull for Unrivaled title

The Indiana Fever joined Lexie Hull in celebrating her championship success with Rose BC in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled Basketball League.

It took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate its guard for the campaign she had in the burgeoning 3-on-3 league, writing:

"Lexie Hull and Team Rose are your first-ever @Unrivaledwbb champions. Congrats, Lexie!"

Lexie Hull was one of two Fever players who saw action in the first season of Unrivaled. The other one was Aliyah Boston, who Hull and Rose faced in the Finals as she played for Vinyl. A third player, Katie Lou Samuelson (Phantom BC), saw action with Indiana last season but was traded this offseason to the Seattle Storm.

With the Unrivaled season now over, Hull is now gearing up next for the 2025 season of the WNBA, where she will rejoin a new-look Fever squad. Apart from familiar faces like Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Boston, Indiana shored up its roster by adding Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner, Brianna Turner and Sydney Colson in separate offseason deals.

The team also brought back Stephanie White from the Connecticut Sun to be its coach, replacing Christie Sides. Last season, Hull had an improved campaign, finishing with averages of 5.5 points on 47.1% shooting from 3-point country, to go along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20 minutes per game.

Apart from what she did on the court, she also shared a great bond with rookie sensation Clark, which went a long way in the former Iowa standout adjusting her game in the pro ranks.

