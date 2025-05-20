"Vengeance is for the Lord”: Aliyah Boston shares cryptic message as Fever hit with racial harassment case against Angel Reese

Aliyah Boston's Indiana Fever started the 2025 WNBA season on a big note. The Fever registered a blowout 93-58 win against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky on Saturday. However, the game was also in the news for non-basketball reasons.

Apart from Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's dustup, it was also alleged that an Indiana Fever fan hurled racial slurs at Reese. The league later put out a statement announcing an investigation into the incident.

Incidentally, this wasn't the first time that the Fever fanbase has been accused of racial slurs. Last year, Alyssa Thomas and DiJonai Carrington, who then played for the Connecticut Sun, had also accused the Fever fans of racism.

Amidst such allegations, Aliyah Boston shared a cryptic message on her social media. On her Instagram story, she made a text post alluding to forgiveness.

"This one was too good!" she wrote. "Vengeance is for the Lord and being able to forgive those who hurt you is crucial because God forgives us!"

Aliyah Boston's IG story [Picture Credit: IG/@aliyah.boston]

Boston was impressive in her first game of the season. The Fever's young forward was impressive on both ends. She scored 19 points on 66.7% shooting from the field. She also registered 13 rebounds and 5 blocks in just 27 minutes.

Caitlin Clark offers to pay Aliyah Boston's "hefty" fine after Angel Reese drama on court

The Fever vs. Sky game might not have met the criteria of the neck-to-neck fight, but it certainly generated a big buzz on social media. The on-court scuffle between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark became the highlight, along with a historic triple-double performance from Clark.

During the third quarter, Angel Reese had an open layup before Clark fouled her and seemingly pushed her on the floor. Reese immediately got up and charged at Clark. However, Aliyah Boston stepped in the middle and pushed Reese away from her teammate, as Clark walked away.

During the postgame media interaction, Boston stated that she was hit with a technical foul and was in utter disbelief. The Fever forward hilariously asked Clark if she would handle half of her fine.

"Can I get half?" Boston asked.

Clark insisted she would pay her full $200 "hefty" fine.

"I got the fine," Clark said. "Don't worry. It's real hefty."

The Indiana Fever has a championship-level roster this season after the team added a veteran presence. The team was physical and disruptive on the defense, holding Sky to only 29.1 FG%.

