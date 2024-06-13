"We've moved on" - Ice Cube accuses Caitlin Clark's agent for her refusal of $10 million offer to join The Big 3

Before landing in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark had an intriguing option to start her professional career. Legendary rapper and actor Ice Cube gave a huge offer to Clark when her college career ended. But she declined his two-year, $10 million deal to enter the WNBA draft.

A couple of months after Clark was selected by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 overall pick, Ice Cube joined The Dan Patrick Show to discuss this offer and the aftermath. Cube claimed that Clark's agent played a role in that situation.

"Nah, we've moved on. We see that she's focused on the WNBA. And we really didn't get great engagement for the offer from their team. I think the agents were hating on it a little bit," he said when asked if the offer was still on the table for Clark.

Trending

Expand Tweet

When asked about the type of offer he gave to Caitlin Clark, Cube said she would have gotten a percentage of team ownership, among other perks.

"It was two years, $5 million a year. And you know, we would have done cool stuff for merch. I think it was even talked about percentage of team ownership. We believed that her coming to the Big 3 would be such a big deal that the league would benefit from the attention and to see if she could actually do it against this competition," Ice Cube added.

To be fair, watching Caitlin Clark go against former NBA players would be interesting to see, but she picked a different direction, and that decision is paying off for her. The WNBA is experiencing massive growth and Clark has played a big role in that.

Ice Cube takes credit for Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA

Cube also joined The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Lefkoe, where he took credit for the growth the WNBA is having this season. He claimed that his $5 million offer to Clark woke up people about women's value in basketball.

“A lot of people had their doubts. I think it's a little rough, but like I said, who am I to say she can't, especially if she wanted to accept that challenge? So, it was a big swing, and we gained a bump from it for sure,” said Ice Cube.

“But I think all of women's sports gained a bump from that offer. I think the WNBA players are even getting treated better, because now there's real money out there for these ladies to play at a high level. So, I think we once again changed the game and made the game better.” (36:01)

Whether you agree with it or not, Cube was serious about landing Caitlin Clark in his league, and at some point, people thought that was a viable option for the young guard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback