"What a dirty team" - Fever fans taunt Mercury as Dream's 2x WNBA champ suffers brutal injury following Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald

Indiana Fever fans are not happy with the Phoenix Mercury after another player suffered an injury following Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald’s season-ending injuries. The Fever lost both their backup point guards to incidents during their loss to the Mercury on Thursday.The Atlanta Dream’s Jordin Canada was the latest player to go down in a game against Phoenix. Canada suffered a right leg injury late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. She was unable to put any weight on her right leg and had to be carried off the court.Atlanta ruled her out for the remainder of the game, with the Dream pulling through and getting the 74-66 win. Her status remains unknown, but being unable to leave the court under her own power is not a good sign for the severity of the injury.Here's a video of Canada's injury.After Jordin Canada's injury, Indiana Fever fans were quick to point the finger at the Phoenix Mercury. They are not over the fact that Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald suffered season-ending injuries against the same team, labeling the Mercury as a dirty team.Here are some of the comments.suns @antivirgosunsLINKIt's not a coincidence that 3 point guards have gone down against the Mercury this week alone. What a dirty team.𝕃𝕦𝕚𝕤 RM @LMadridista_7LINKThe dirtiest team in the league along with the SunBarbie💖 @NaomiNommiLINKShould I say what I have been saying? Some Phoenix players are just unsafe to play against. I dont think it’s the coach but the leadership AT establishes among the players. The way they play basketball is not enjoyable. It’s so rough and unsafe for the players. I’ve never heardLindsay Ann @QueenWallyLINKPlease no ACL ❤️‍🩹😭against Phoenix again?!?! Come onYankho👑 @kaisersolosLINKPhoenix at the crime scene again.ReallyNotBearsFan480 @BeenBannedX3LINKMaybe the @WNBA will look at the @PhoenixMercury and their dirty a** play....Sydney Colson was the first to go down on Thursday against the Mercury, suffering a knee injury after trying to recover a loose ball. Colson was diagnosed with a torn ACL and ruled out for the season.Aari McDonald suffered a broken foot in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly during a drive. McDonald was still able to hobble and sprint for a minute before being taken out of the game. The Fever later ruled her out for the season as well.Indiana Fever sign Odyssey Sims after Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald's injuriesThe Indiana Fever signed free agent guard Odyssey Sims following season-ending injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. Colson was initially signed in the offseason to be Caitlin Clark's backup, while also providing championship experience to a young team.After Clark went down with an injury, the Fever brought in McDonald, who impressed and even earned the starting nod over Colson. With both players now out for the season and Clark still recovering from a groin injury, Indiana signed the best playmaker available in Sims.The 12-year veteran played 12 games for the Los Angeles Sparks this season, starting 11 of them. She averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists before being released July 2.