"She may be a better shooter than Aari" - WNBA fans intrigued by Fever’s hardship signing of ex-Sparks guard after losing backcourt depth to injury

WNBA fans reacted to the Indiana Fever signing Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract on Sunday. The announcement was made by the Fever social media handles across all platforms. Injuries have plagued Indiana's 2025 season, and this was the third time the team had to sign players under hardship.Indiana lost two of its players for the season in its last game against the Phoenix Mercury. Aari McDonald exited with a broken foot, and Sydney Colson with an ACL tear.With their season on the line, and Caitlin Clark already out for a few weeks now, Indiana will expect big things from Sims.Indiana Fever fans immediately went to work with a deep analysis of Sims' game.Reacting to the post, a fan drew similarities between Sims and McDonald's game:&quot;Her game is similar to Aari's, good speed and ball handling. She may be a better shooter then Aari.&quot;Kiko-z4h @coralcaine51LINK@IndianaFever Her game is similar to Aari's, good speed and ball handling. She may be a better shooter then Aari.Another fan concurred with Sims' comparison to Aari McDonald:&quot;Aari type player but with less speed and less defense. Literally plug and play. Good pick up for 7 days.&quot;Darth Jarjarbinks @jarjarbink87427LINK@IndianaFever Aari type player but with less speed and less defense. Literally plug and play. Good pick up for 7 days.A fan wrote that the addition was obvious and had high praise for Sims' game:&quot;Without a doubt, predicted this one! 🙌 So excited for Odyssey to join the Fever! Love her game! Perfect addition! 🏀.&quot;Kat Floridia @KatFlor20LINK@IndianaFever Without a doubt, predicted this one! 🙌 So excited for Odyssey to join the Fever! Love her game! Perfect addition! 🏀While a fan was happy with the team adding Sims, he wanted Indiana to continue with the current starting lineup:&quot;Good move but I think you gotta see where this Lexie , Sophie starting lineup goes.&quot;Desert Dweller Sports Network @DDSN_usLINK@IndianaFever Good move but I think you gotta see where this Lexie , Sophie starting lineup goes.One WNBA fan was surprised by how great the Fever has been in signing great players under hardship contracts.&quot;I feel like Indiana is finding diamond in the rough players during these tough times. Hope Odyssey is another Aari and Chloe. Good find. Welcome Odyssey!&quot;Joyceli24 @joyceli2425LINK@IndianaFever I feel like Indiana is finding diamond in the rough players during these tough times. Hope Odyssey is another Aari and Chloe. Good find. Welcome Odyssey!A fan had no idea who Odyssey Sims was but was willing to learn more about her:&quot;Welcome, now i just need to youtube her, coz i have no idea who she is 🤦🏼‍♂️.&quot;Paul - NowYouKnow 🤟🏻 @TipzyyukLINK@IndianaFever Welcome, now i just need to youtube her, coz i have no idea who she is 🤦🏼‍♂️Some fans were still pushing the team to bring in Chennedy Carter:&quot;Ok now do the right thing and call CARTER!&quot;Mr.Parks. @mikeed172531LINK@IndianaFever Ok now do the right thing and call CARTER!Indiana Fever new addition Odyssey Sims' WNBA careerOdyssey Sims is a 33-year-old veteran with 11 years of experience in the WNBA. She has averaged 11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 304 games.Sims was drafted second by the Tulsa Shock in 2014 and played two seasons with the team and one season with the Dallas Wings after the Shock relocated to Dallas.Sims spent the next 8 years playing for the LA Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun, before she once again joined the Sparks in 2024 under a hardship contract.She signed with the Sparks for the 2025 season. However, after 12 games, she was waived in July. She averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game with the Sparks. The Indiana Fever will hope for more offensive production from Sims.