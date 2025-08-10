  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "She may be a better shooter than Aari" - WNBA fans intrigued by Fever’s hardship signing of ex-Sparks guard after losing backcourt depth to injury

"She may be a better shooter than Aari" - WNBA fans intrigued by Fever’s hardship signing of ex-Sparks guard after losing backcourt depth to injury

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 10, 2025 22:33 GMT
WNBA fans reacted to Fever&rsquo;s latest hardship signing [Picture Credit: Getty]
WNBA fans reacted to Fever’s latest hardship signing [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to the Indiana Fever signing Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract on Sunday. The announcement was made by the Fever social media handles across all platforms. Injuries have plagued Indiana's 2025 season, and this was the third time the team had to sign players under hardship.

Ad

Indiana lost two of its players for the season in its last game against the Phoenix Mercury. Aari McDonald exited with a broken foot, and Sydney Colson with an ACL tear.

With their season on the line, and Caitlin Clark already out for a few weeks now, Indiana will expect big things from Sims.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Indiana Fever fans immediately went to work with a deep analysis of Sims' game.

Reacting to the post, a fan drew similarities between Sims and McDonald's game:

"Her game is similar to Aari's, good speed and ball handling. She may be a better shooter then Aari."
Ad

Another fan concurred with Sims' comparison to Aari McDonald:

"Aari type player but with less speed and less defense. Literally plug and play. Good pick up for 7 days."
Ad

A fan wrote that the addition was obvious and had high praise for Sims' game:

"Without a doubt, predicted this one! 🙌 So excited for Odyssey to join the Fever! Love her game! Perfect addition! 🏀."
Ad

While a fan was happy with the team adding Sims, he wanted Indiana to continue with the current starting lineup:

"Good move but I think you gotta see where this Lexie , Sophie starting lineup goes."
Ad

One WNBA fan was surprised by how great the Fever has been in signing great players under hardship contracts.

"I feel like Indiana is finding diamond in the rough players during these tough times. Hope Odyssey is another Aari and Chloe. Good find. Welcome Odyssey!"
Ad

A fan had no idea who Odyssey Sims was but was willing to learn more about her:

"Welcome, now i just need to youtube her, coz i have no idea who she is 🤦🏼‍♂️."
Ad

Some fans were still pushing the team to bring in Chennedy Carter:

"Ok now do the right thing and call CARTER!"
Ad

Indiana Fever new addition Odyssey Sims' WNBA career

Odyssey Sims is a 33-year-old veteran with 11 years of experience in the WNBA. She has averaged 11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 304 games.

Sims was drafted second by the Tulsa Shock in 2014 and played two seasons with the team and one season with the Dallas Wings after the Shock relocated to Dallas.

Sims spent the next 8 years playing for the LA Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun, before she once again joined the Sparks in 2024 under a hardship contract.

She signed with the Sparks for the 2025 season. However, after 12 games, she was waived in July. She averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game with the Sparks. The Indiana Fever will hope for more offensive production from Sims.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications