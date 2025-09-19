"Who styled my girl like that?" - WNBA fans roast Caitlin Clark's gameday outfit choice ahead of Fever vs Atlanta playoffs elimination game

WNBA fans were not impressed with Caitlin Clark's outfit choice when she arrived at The Gateway Center Arena for the series-deciding Game 3 between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream. The Indiana Fever star wore an orange crewneck pullover and a pair of glasses.However, it was her choice of pants that stood out. She wore a pair of white pants with denim shorts printed on them. The Fever star also matched it with a pair of blue sneakers.On a rare occasion, the WNBA fans didn't agree with Clark on her choice of clothing. A fan was amused by Clark's outfit and didn't seem much impressed with it.&quot;wth is going on w caitlin's outfit? lol.&quot;mel @planecrashdreamLINK@IndianaFever wth is going on w caitlin's outfit? lolOne of the fans commented that the Fever star was rocking a homeless look.&quot;@CaitlinClark22 it’s giving Unhoused inspired fit!&quot;🙄 @0391_ceLINK@IndianaFever @CaitlinClark22 it’s giving Unhoused inspired fit!&quot;Clark DNP do not pants.&quot;David Brown @DavidBrown_MLBLINK@IndianaFever Clark DNP do not pantsMeanwhile, one of the fans again expressed dislike for Clark's outfit.&quot;CC I’m a huge fan! But those pants are not my fav🤣.&quot;Another fan blamed Caitlin Clark's stylist for ruining the Fever star's look.&quot;Who styled my girl Caitlin like that💔.&quot;One of the fans was brutal in assessment and let the Fever star know that the pants didn't look good on her.&quot;CC those pants are not your best style.&quot;It was apparent from another fan's comment that one more didn't find the outfit fitting for Clark's look. &quot;cc idk about this one we’ll let it slide tho.&quot;Comments on the postRyan Ruocco describes his experience of covering Caitlin ClarkCaitlin Clark is a once-in-a-generation phenomenon, and it could be argued that she arrived at the scene exactly when the WNBA desperately needed a face to bring fans to fill seats. A magnet for the crowd, Clark didn't disappoint. But it has been Ryan Ruocco who has been the witness to the Caitlin Clark experience. The ESPN play-by-play announcer appeared on the Women's Sports Weekly podcast on Friday and spoke about the &quot;concert&quot; experience in Clark's game. &quot;I have never experienced something like what it's like covering a Caitlin Clark game,&quot; he said. &quot;It's like going to a concert...the emotional investment from fans, and broad stroke of fans, is unlike anything that I've experienced in the sports that I cover.&quot;&quot;Covering her game is just a unique experience in the best way...it really makes every broadcast she's involved in feel like this big event that I love.&quot;Ruocco has covered Clark's memorable moments since she was in Iowa, including the logo game-winner against Michigan State. He continues to cover a lot of games featuring the Fever star.