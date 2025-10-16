  • home icon
  • "Will try not to hit anyone" - Caitlin Clark hilariously vows to sharpen her golf swing after nearly hitting a fan during 2024 LPGA Pro-Am event

"Will try not to hit anyone" - Caitlin Clark hilariously vows to sharpen her golf swing after nearly hitting a fan during 2024 LPGA Pro-Am event

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 16, 2025 19:48 GMT
The RSM Classic - - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark promised that she will try not to fit anyone after last year's blunder [Picture Credit: Getty]

Caitlin Clark is set to make her return to The Annika later next month. But taking lessons from her last appearance, she has vowed not to hit anyone this year, when a WNBA photographer, Bri Lewerke, took her down memory lane.

On Thursday, Lewerke posted a series of pictures of the Indiana Fever star from her participation last year. The snaps showed the WNBA star taking golf swings and interacting with fans on the side.

"Running it back with my favorite golfer again this year… see y’all at the @theannikalpga on Nov 12 📸💓 @gainbridgesport," Lewerke wrote in the caption.

Caitlin Clark reposted Lewerke's post on her Instagram Story with a hilarious reaction.

"will try not to hit anyone 🙏," she wrote.
[Picture Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]
