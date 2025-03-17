"Wow, I’m sick": Napheesa Collier's teammate Courtney Williams makes feelings known as $50K slips away in heartbreak defeat

Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls teammate Courtney Williams reacted to having missed the chance to win $50K after a heartbreaking defeat against Vinyl BC in the Unrivaled semifinal on Sunday. The Owls were the favorite to win the inaugural season title after an almost perfect record in the regular season.

They were the most dominant team, dropping just one game. However, Vinyl stunned them with a 73-70 win. Each player on the championship team will be rewarded $50K and Williams was heartbroken by the loss.

After exiting from the tournament, Williams let her feelings known on X.

"Wow, I’m sick," Williams tweeted.

An hour later, she tweeted again.

"50k just gone 😭," Williams tweeted.

Despite the herculean effort by Collier, who is also Williams' teammate with the Minnesota Lynx, the Owls couldn't overcome Vinyl. Collier scored a game-high 36 points on 16 of 24 shooting, including 3 of 4 from the 3-point line. Williams recorded 13 points in 13 minutes.

Rhyne Howard led Vinyl with 23 points while Jordin Canada and Dearica Hamby scored 21 and 16. Rae Burrell had 11 points

Interestingly, the Owls shot more efficiently compared to their opponents, and they also led by 10 entering the fourth quarter. Vinyl only converted 46.2% of its shots, including 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Lunar Owls made 50.9% of their field goal attempts and 60.0% from deep.

The winner of the Rose BC-Vinyl BC championship game on Monday will get $50K each per player.

Courtney Williams' teammate Napheesa Collier wins Unrivaled MVP

Before Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls faced Vinyl BC in the semifinal, the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year received big news as she was named the MVP of the league.

Collier dominated the regular season. She continued the same energy in the semifinal but it wasn't enough to earn her team a win.

In 14 regular season games, Collier averaged 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. She led the league in scoring, steals and blocks. Collier is also fourth in rebounds per game. The Owls had the best record (13-1) in the league.

