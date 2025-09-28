  • home icon
  "Wow terrible decision again": Fever fans expect the worst as WNBA fuels outrage with referee assignments in do-or-die game vs Aces

"Wow terrible decision again": Fever fans expect the worst as WNBA fuels outrage with referee assignments in do-or-die game vs Aces

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 28, 2025 16:07 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to the WNBA assigning referees for Game 4 between Aces and Fever[Picture Credit: Getty]

The Indiana Fever fans feared for the worst after the latest update on the loss of officials for Game 4 between the Fever and the Las Vegas Aces. According to Scott Agness, the Fever beat reporter, the officials for the upcoming gamegame were the same as the officials for the Minnesota Lynx vs the Phoenix Mercury game.

After the Game 3 loss, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve expressed her frustration with unfair calls throughout the game. She also demanded a big change at the top in officiating and alleged malpractice after she was suspended for Game 4.

Reacting to the reports, one of the fans slammed the league for its terrible decision.

"Wow terrible decision again.🤯📉😮‍💨."
Meanwhile, a fan trolled the officials, for their alleged friendly calls for the Mercury.

"Phoenix is gonna hate this. Those three were the Mercury's best friends in Game 3."
One of the fans echoed Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve's comment after Game 3 between the Mercury and the Lynx.

"to quote cheryl, that’s f*ing malpractice."
A fan warned the league about bad officiating that leaves the fans dissatisfied.

"In all honesty, if things don't change in wnba. Refs, dirty players getting away with everything. Then it's going to turn ppl off wnba if they haven't left already."
One of the fans alleged that WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert wanted the Aces in the WNBA Finals.

"Cathy wants to make sure Aces make it to finals."
A fan blasted the league and demanded fair officiating that fans deserved.

"Done watching this shit when the Fever are out. The W needs to take their heads out of their as***. The fans deserve fair officiating."
A fan said that the whole setup seemed fishy and said that the league wanted the last game of the series to be played in favor of the Aces in front of their home crowd.

"Sounds fishy to me. Maybe they will call things our way today to cover up how dirty they are. You know they want to extend it to 5 games - and back to Vegas. 😡."
Indiana Fever face Aces in win or go home Game 4 in Indianapolis

After Game 1, it seemed like the Indiana Fever had a legitimate chance to win the series against the Aces. Indiana showed a fierce defense against A'ja Wilson in Game 1. However, the next two games, the two-time champions shut down Kelsely Mitchell, resulting in a broken Indiana offense.

In Game 2 and Game 3, the Aces used the same strategy, and they focused their defense on Aliyah Boston and Mitchell. So far the strategy has worked out in their favor. They are expected to apply the same pressure in Game 4.

With the most of Indiana's forepower out with injury for the season, the role players have to step up in doe or die Game 4, or else they might have to wrap up their season.

