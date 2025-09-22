"Y'all hate me?": Aliyah Boston takes issue with Fever teammates over major snub after spoiling A’ja Wilson’s big night

Aliyah Boston perfectly carried out her defensive assignment when the Indiana Fever faced the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal round on Sunday. However, a day later, she was seen complaining after being left out of a TikTok video.In a viral TikTok video after Game 1, that surfaced on X, Bree Hall, Sydney Colson, Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims were dancing to trending Moneybagg Yo and Yo Gotti's &quot;Gang Gang&quot; song. &quot;Fever gang,&quot; Hall wrote in the caption. Aliyah Boston quickly posted a comment with a hilarious question. &quot;Yoooo yall hate me????&quot; she wrote.Veteran guard, Colson, quickly responded to Boston's complaint, hilariously asking her to &quot;chill.&quot;&quot;My bad just wanted to be included that's all,&quot; Boston wrote. Despite four players playing under hardship contracts, the Indiana Fever's chemistry has been outstanding this season. While the hardship players like Sims and Shey Peddy have seamlessly mixed with the team, injured stars like Sophie Cunningham, Chloe Bibby and Caitlin Clark have been the team's biggest cheerleaders. In Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal series against the Aces, Aliyah Boston took on a different role. She recorded 6 points, 5 assists and 11 rebounds. In Game 2, the Aces will have Kelsey Mitchell as their defensive target, which may require Boston to increase her offensive output. Aliyah Boston's &quot;annoying&quot; defense on A'ja Wilson helped the Fever take Game 1It's not every night that A'ja Wilson misses 16 shots in a game, more importantly, in the playoffs. However, when Aliyah Boston faced the best in the world and her former coach, Dawn Staley's arguably best student, she unlocked her best defense, and it paid off. While Kelsey Mitchell kept punching the Aces on with her elite offense, Boston has the biggest defensive assignment: to guard the league MVP. After the game, Aces coach Becky Hammon said that Wilson had an off-night and missed some shots on open looks. However, it is hard to take away the elite job that Aliyah Boston did on Wilson. According to Indy Star, A'ja Wilson was 1 of 11 from the field when defended by Boston. The Fever star guarded the reigning MVP on 35 possessions and held her to 16.7 eFG%.After Game 1 win, Boston was asked about her strategy to defend Wilson. She said that she was trying to be &quot;annoying&quot; against the 4x MVP. The Fever limited Wilson to just 16 points in 34 minutes. She also added 1 assist, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks.