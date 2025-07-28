"You the GOAT" - A'ja Wilson soaks in superstar moment with Usain Bolt after Aces blowout win over Dallas Wings

A'ja Wilson had a fangirl moment with Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt. Considered one of the greatest Olympians of all time, the Jamaican sprinting star sat courtside for the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings on Sunday.In a video published on X by &quot;No Cap Space WBB,&quot; after finding out that Bolt was sitting courtside, Wilson rushed towards the eight-time Olympic gold medalist.&quot;You the GOAT. Oh my God! It’s so nice to meet you,&quot; Wilson said.Both athletes posed for a picture before Wilson went to the locker room.A'ja Wilson had an all-around performance in a big 106-80 win against the Dallas Wings. She had 14 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks in the game.Both the Aces and A'ja Wilson have not been at their best this season. The 3x MVP is having her lowest points average in her last three seasons. Her field goal, rebounds and steals are also lowest in the last few seasons. In 21 games this year, Wilson has averaged 22 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.A'ja Wilson gets honest about Aces' struggles in 2025 seasonA'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. Last season, the Aces struggled but were able to reach the second round of the WNBA playoffs before being eliminated by the eventual champions, the New York Liberty.This season, Wilson's Aces are much deeper in trouble than last season. They were below .500 before their win against the Wings on Sunday. In a conversation with Boardroom Co-Founder Rich Kleiman on Friday, Wilson addressed her team's struggles.&quot;Coming off back-to-back championships, we spoiled a lot of people, our fanbase and just winning and the standard that we play at,&quot; she said. &quot;You want to get back to that.&quot; [Starts at 03:25]But Wilson is looking positively amid the Aces' struggles and said that her team needs to work even harder.&quot;We got some work to do, but I love it. I love being in the middle of the pack because anything goes, you're still in control of your own destiny.&quot;Despite being the 7th seed in the league, behind most teams, A'ja Wilson hasn't lost hope in her team to win it all.&quot;I think we've done a great job of weathering storms, and just navigating and making sure that we could just get ready at the right time and click at the right time,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;I'm going to bet on us every single time.&quot;The Aces are currently the 7th seed with a 13-13 record. In their next two games, they will play the LA Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx, the best team in the league this year.