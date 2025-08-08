"You so lucky you old": Jeff Teague holds himself back from going berserk on Nancy Lieberman 

Former NBA player Jeff Teague had to restrain himself from lashing back at women's basketball legend Nancy Lieberman after a beef between them erupted in the past week. Lieberman called Teague a &quot;serviceable&quot; player after the former Atlanta Hawks guard deemed Caitlin Clark a &quot;good, but not great&quot; player. Responding to Lieberman's comment about his career, Teague spoke on his &quot;Club 520&quot; podcast to express what he felt about their exchange, holding himself back from any verbal harm. &quot;You’re an OG. I respect you, whatever you did in your career. No disrespect. ... I was going to go in on you. You so lucky you old,” Teague said. “I was saying Caitlin Clark is a good player. She’s only been in the league for two years. She can’t be a great player [yet]. Only great player who ever came into the league like that was Candace Parker. &quot;But [Lieberman] didn’t watch the show because we were debating about who the best player was on the Fever,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClark, who is recovering from a groin injury, has remained the talk in the WNBA sphere as her Indiana Fever appeared to be performing well even without her on the court. Clark has only played 13 games so far, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals.Lieberman did not agree with Teague's remarks on Clark, and even took a shot at his career. “I don’t agree with Jeff Teague,&quot; she said. &quot;Jeff, I love you, but, you weren’t a great player. You were serviceable. I know you made the All-Star team one time. If we’re gonna be honest. I’m happy for your career.”Lieberman is considered to be one of the early stars of women's basketball, before transitioning to coaching in the WNBA in 1998. She also coached for the Sacramento Kings from 2015 to 2018. Meanwhile, Teague played 12 years in the NBA, appearing with five teams. He was most known for his time with the Hawks, where he got his only All-Star nod in 2015. Jeff Teague reasserts he does not care about his careerIn the same podcast, Teague reasserted that he did not care about his career and that Lieberman did not hurt him with her comments: &quot;What makes it bad is that she doesn’t understand that I don’t care about my career. I literally don’t care about my career.&quot; What did you make of Jeff Teague and Nancy Lieberman's comments about each other? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.