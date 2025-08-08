  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "You so lucky you old": Jeff Teague holds himself back from going berserk on Nancy Lieberman 

"You so lucky you old": Jeff Teague holds himself back from going berserk on Nancy Lieberman 

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Aug 08, 2025 05:48 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Jeff Teague holds himself back from going berserk on Nancy Lieberman- Source: Imagn

Former NBA player Jeff Teague had to restrain himself from lashing back at women's basketball legend Nancy Lieberman after a beef between them erupted in the past week. Lieberman called Teague a "serviceable" player after the former Atlanta Hawks guard deemed Caitlin Clark a "good, but not great" player.

Ad

Responding to Lieberman's comment about his career, Teague spoke on his "Club 520" podcast to express what he felt about their exchange, holding himself back from any verbal harm.

"You’re an OG. I respect you, whatever you did in your career. No disrespect. ... I was going to go in on you. You so lucky you old,” Teague said. “I was saying Caitlin Clark is a good player. She’s only been in the league for two years. She can’t be a great player [yet]. Only great player who ever came into the league like that was Candace Parker.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"But [Lieberman] didn’t watch the show because we were debating about who the best player was on the Fever," he added.
Ad

Clark, who is recovering from a groin injury, has remained the talk in the WNBA sphere as her Indiana Fever appeared to be performing well even without her on the court. Clark has only played 13 games so far, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

Lieberman did not agree with Teague's remarks on Clark, and even took a shot at his career.

“I don’t agree with Jeff Teague," she said. "Jeff, I love you, but, you weren’t a great player. You were serviceable. I know you made the All-Star team one time. If we’re gonna be honest. I’m happy for your career.”
Ad

Lieberman is considered to be one of the early stars of women's basketball, before transitioning to coaching in the WNBA in 1998. She also coached for the Sacramento Kings from 2015 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Teague played 12 years in the NBA, appearing with five teams. He was most known for his time with the Hawks, where he got his only All-Star nod in 2015.

Jeff Teague reasserts he does not care about his career

In the same podcast, Teague reasserted that he did not care about his career and that Lieberman did not hurt him with her comments:

Ad
"What makes it bad is that she doesn’t understand that I don’t care about my career. I literally don’t care about my career."

What did you make of Jeff Teague and Nancy Lieberman's comments about each other? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications