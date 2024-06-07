Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction and Odds | June 7, 2024

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Seattle Storm on Friday for the first time this 2024 WNBA season as part of the league's Commissioner's Cup. The Storm have been riding high, with a five-game winning streak, and have climbed up to fifth place .

The Aces, meanwhile, are a rung higher with a 5-2 record and are coming off a handsome 95-81 win against the Dallas Wings. The Storm have been on a winning spree since their victory over the Indiana Fever last month and took complete advantage of their winnable slate of games. Their impressive defense has been their x-factor this season as they travel to Vegas to face the Becky Hammon-led lethal Aces offense.

Head-to-head, the Storm lead the Aces 40-38 in 78 regular-season meetings. However, the hosts have had the better of Seattle, winning their last five games. Ahead of the marquee matchup, here's a quick look at the preview and the odds.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces: Preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The tip-off between the two teams is 10 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on ION and the WNBA app with the league pass. Here's a quick look at the odds:

Spread: Storm +8.5, Aces -8.5

Moneyline: Storm +310, Aces -397

Total (o/u): Storm o167.5, Aces u167.5

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces preview

The Seattle Storm have made a case as one of the teams with the best defense in the league. They are in the top-five with a 92.7 defensive rating — the best this season.

They forced their opponents to force shots and create turnovers, while their offense has been spearheaded by Jewell Lloyd (19.2 points) and Nneka Ogwumike (18.7 points). Skylar Diggins-Smith upped the ante on the end averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 assists.

The Aces have been led by A'ja Wilson who has been on a tear for Las Vegas this season. They have managed the workload efficiently in the absence of Chelsea Gray and have a recorded offensive rating of 106.4 — the best in the league.

Their offense may not have been as clinical as last year, but the emergence of Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum's consistency and Wilson's dominance make them a lethal threat on that end.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups, rotations, and substitutions

The Storm will likely field the usual starting five, with Skylar Diggins-Smith at PG, Jewell Lloyd at SG, Victoria Vivians at SF, Ezi Magbegor at PF and Mercedes Russell at C. Rotational options include Jordan Horston and Joyner Holmes.

The Aces will likely remain unchanged as well, with Jackie Young at PG, Kelsey Plum at SG, Alysha Clark at SF, A'ja Wilson at PF and Kiah Stokes a C. Tiffany Hayes and Kate Martin are their substitution options.

Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

The Las Vegas Aces have been one of the teams to beat this season and their seasoned offense will be their potent weapon in the matchup. Take the hosts for the win despite a fightback from Seattle.