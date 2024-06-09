Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Preview and Prediction for June 9 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Minnesota Lynx are set to host the Seattle Storm on Sunday as part of the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup. The Lynx are looking to even the playing field to get atop the Western Conference bracket, while the Storm are trying to remain undefeated in the in-season tournament.

Minnesota have a 2-1 record in the Commissioner's Cup and a win over Seattle will give them an identical record. It also gives the Lynx an even better chance to come out of the West since the Phoenix Mercury are currently 2-1 and the Las Vegas are 1-1.

On the other hand, the Storm have a lot of momentum on their side and are entering Sunday's game on a six-game winning streak. They most recently defeated the reigning back-to-back WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces 78-65 on Friday.

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx game details and odds

The Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx game is on Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It starts at 7 p.m. EDT and will be live-streamed on the WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription.

The game is also available through local channels, such as Bally Sports North in Minnesota, and FOX 13+ and Amazon Prime Video in Seattle.

Moneyline: Storm (+110) vs Lynx (-130)

Spread: Storm +2.5 (-110) vs Lynx -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Storm u161.5 (-110) vs Lynx o161.5 (-110)

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx preview

The Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx have battled each other 82 times since 2005, including preseason, regular season and postseason. It's an even matchup with both teams having 41 wins each. However, the Lynx have already beaten Seattle twice this season on May 14 and May 17.

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx injury reports and starting lineups

The Storm have a healthy roster heading into tonight's game. Head coach Noelle Quinn is expected to stick to her usual starting five:

G - Jewell Loyd | G - Skylar Diggins-Smith | G - Victoria Vivians | F - Ezi Magbegor | F - Nneka Ogwumike

Seattle is currently using a seven-player rotation that also includes Sami Whitcomb and Jordan Horston.

The Lynx have one player on their injury report – Diamond Miller, who had offseason knee surgery. Head coach Cheryl Reeve will likely use the following starting lineup:

G - Kayla McBride | G - Courtney Williams | F - Napheesa Collier | F - Alanna Smith | F - Bridget Carleton

Minnesota has an inconsistent rotation when it comes to players coming off the bench. Natisha Hiedeman and Cecilia Zandalasini usually relieve the starters, but it will depend on the matchup.

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx prediction

Surprisingly, the Lynx are the favorites to win Sunday's game despite the Storm's impressive winning streak. Seattle is a totally different team since their back-to-back losses to start the season. So take the risk and place your bet on the Storm to beat the Lynx on the road.