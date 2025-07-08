"Some ppl are really jealous and envy of her": Angel Reese's ex-teammate Alexis Morris speaks out bluntly on Caitlin Clark hate

Angel Reese’s former LSU teammate, Alexis Morris, weighed in on Monday amid the ongoing debate surrounding alleged jealousy toward Caitlin Clark. Morris, who won a national championship alongside Reese, entered the conversation after a fan mentioned her name in a discussion about Reese’s infamous “you can’t see me” gesture directed at Clark.

Morris made it clear she wasn’t pleased about being dragged into the discourse. While expressing her frustration over being associated with “certain people,” she also emphasized that she has never harbored any hate toward the Indiana Fever star, firmly distancing herself from any negativity directed at Clark.

"Exactly they need to stop associating me with certain ppl," Morris said on X (formerly Twitter). "Cause I never hated CC. Some ppl are really jealous and envy of her. I was never one & will never be luuuuuuthorrr. Pls don’t activate me."

Alexis Morris’ statement appeared to take a subtle jab at Angel Reese, as she pointedly remarked that she doesn’t like being associated with “certain people” while responding to the ongoing discussion about the infamous incident involving Caitlin Clark.

(Image Credit: X)

Meanwhile, Reese has faced widespread accusations from fans and analysts alike, who claim she harbors jealousy or animosity toward the Indiana Fever star. Among those critics is veteran analyst Jason Whitlock, who has publicly stated that Reese "hates" Clark.

Alexis Morris believes Caitlin Clark is the only one carrying the WNBA

Throughout the current season, Alexis Morris has consistently praised Caitlin Clark’s impact while also taking veiled shots at Angel Reese. Last month, following Clark’s explosive 31-point performance in a comeback win over the New York Liberty, Morris didn’t hold back, boldly declaring that the former Iowa star is the only player truly carrying the league.

"Views back up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Morris commented. "I guess after all CC is the only one carrying! let’s go! Welcome back! Let’s go get this ring."

Meanwhile, Clark is preparing to make her highly anticipated return to the WNBA after missing four straight games. There’s a strong chance she suits up against the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday, a great news for the league as her presence is expected to give a significant boost to viewership and fan engagement.

