Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 21 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are four games on the WNBA schedule for Thursday, including the Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun matchup in Uncasville. It's the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Sun looking to tie the season series.

The Mystics won the first two games of the series on May 18 and June 8 before the Sun shocked them at the CareFirst Arena on Tuesday. Connecticut has been causing problems for teams since they were eliminated from contention, beating Washington on the road, 80-69.

Fans can watch the Mystics-Sun game on local channels NBC Sports Boston and NBC Connecticut in the New England Area and Monumental Sports Network in the DMV area. It's also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mystics (-135) vs. Sun (+114)

Spread: Mystics -1.5 (-109) vs. Sun +1.5 (-111)

Total (O/U): Mystics o158 (-110) vs. Sun u158 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun Preview

The Mystics are entering Wednesday's game with a 16-19 record. They are currently sitting 10th in the WNBA standings, but they are also just three games behind the Indiana Fever, who are sitting at No. 6. They just need to put together a string of wins to have a shot at making the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Sun have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They have a record of 7-27, which is the worst record in the WNBA. However, they have been causing chaos and putting in some competitive games over the past month despite their number of losses.

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun Predicated Starting Lineups

Mystics

G - Sug Sutton | G - Jade Melbourne | F - Sonia Citron | F - Kiki Iriafen | C - Shakira Austin

Sun

G - Leila Lacan | G - Bria Hartley | F - Marina Mabrey | F - Aneesah Morrow | C - Tina Charles

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Tips

Sonia Citron has an over/under of 16.5 points per game, which is higher than her season average of 15.3 ppg. However, Citron has scored at least 17 points in five of her last six games. Bet on the Notre Dame product to go OVER (-108) against the Sun.

Marina Mabrey is favored to go under 14.5 points against the Mystics. Mabrey's averaging 14.6 ppg this season, but has gone under three times in her last four games. Place your money on her to go UNDER (-120) and score 14 points max.

Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun Prediction

The Mystics are the slight favorites to win the game against the Sun despite being the road team. The visitors will be more desperate to get the win since it would help their case of making the postseason. The prediction is a victory for Washington, with the total going OVER 158 points.

