100 Thieves vs EDward Gaming - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT LOCK//IN began on February 13, 2023 in Sao Paulo. It is the first international event of the year and is the largest tournament in the history of Valorant with all the newly partnered teams and two invited Chinese teams in attendance. These 32 teams have been divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega, of 16 teams each.

Both the Alpha and Omega groups feature 'best of three' matches in a single elimination format, going up to the finals of each group and the grand final between the winners of each group bracket. The winner of the VCT LOCK//IN will take home $100,000 and earn an extra spot for their region at VCT Masters Tokyo.

February 23 is Day Eight of the tournament and the second day of matches in the Omega bracket. There will be three matches on this day, the last of which is between 100 Thieves (Americas) and EDward Gaming (China). Here is everything you need to know about the match-up.

100 Thieves (100T) vs EDward Gaming at VCT LOCK//IN - Who will win the sixth game of the Omega Bracket?

Predictions

The core of the 100T roster except Cryocells has been together for almost a year now. The athlete joined the team after the partnership system was announced during Champions 2022. Even without Cryo, the core had managed to defeat all odds to make it through NA LCQ to get to Champions 2022, where they beat Fnatic in their first ever international game.

The current EDward Gaming team has played together for more than a year, with some players like their IGL Haodong being around since the team was formed in 2020. They have a lot of experience playing in China and have even won the East Asian LCQ to make it to Champions 2022, where they were unable to make out of the group stage like 100T.

On paper, this VCT LOCK//IN match-up seems like quite an even when looking at the achievements of the two teams. However, 100T is used playing against much tougher opponents in NA than EDward Gaming is in China. The latter is also known to be one of the most disciplined teams in the circuit, which is bound to give them an edge in this game.

Head-to-head

These two teams will face each other for the first time in 2023 LOCK//IN.

Recent results

100T last participated in the Red Bull Home Ground #3 tournament, which they won.

100T last participated in the Red Bull Home Ground #3 tournament, which they won. Their last match was against Cloud9 in the grand final of the tournament, which they won 3-0.

EDward Gaming last played in the FGC VALORANT Invitational 2022: Epilogue tournament, where they lost 1-3 to the Chinese FunPlus Phoenix in the grand final of the tournament.

Potential line-ups

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna"

Derrek "Derrek"

Brenden "stellar" (IGL)

(IGL) Matthew "Cryocells"

Sean "bang"

Michael "Mikes" (Head Coach)

EDward Gaming

Sen "nobody"

Yongkang "ZmjjKK"

Hao "Haodong" ( IGL)

IGL) Shun "CHICHOO"

Zhao "Smoggy"

Lo "AfteR" (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch the match live on the official Twitch channel of Valorant and the official YouTube channel of VCT. You can also hop into a watchparty hosted by your favorite streamer.

100T will take on EDward Gaming in their VCT LOCK//IN Omega Bracket match on February 23, 2023, from 3:00 pm PST / 12:00 am CET (next day) / 4:30 am IST (next day).

