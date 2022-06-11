100 Thieves vs Ghost Gaming: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group A Week 5: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Group Stage of VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers has approached its finals stages as 100 Thieves get ready to take on Ghost Gaming. Both teams have enjoyed an incredible run in Group A so far, with a 3-1 match record to their names.

On Day 1 of Week 5, XSET claimed a 2-0 victory over TSM, whereas FaZe Clan succeeded in ousting Evil Geniuses by the same scoreline.

Both 100 Thieves and Ghost Gaming have secured a spot in the tournament's playoffs. However, a victory in this Week 5 matchup would decide the winners of Group A, who will get a favorable position in the double-elimination playoffs bracket.

100 Thieves vs Ghost Gaming: Who will enter the VCT 2022 NA Challengers playoffs as Group A winners?

100 Thieves and Ghost Gaming are among the teams that have already sealed their position in the tournament's playoffs. After competing against opposition like XSET, The Guard, NRG and TSM, both sides have established their prowess among their North American opposition.

That being said, fans can expect an impressive performance from both sides in this matchup.

Predictions

Ghost Gaming failed to make it past the second Open Qualifier of the Stage 1 NA Challengers, after which the organization brought in Alex "aproto" Protopapas. Having never qualified for a major VCT event, Ghost are desperate to give their all and secure the best slot for the playoffs stages.

After suffering a defeat to XSET in Week 1 of the Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage, Ghost defeated the winners of the Stage 1 Challengers, The Guard. Upon defeating NRG and TSM in the following matches, Ghost Gaming look to be in great form to take on 100 Thieves and finish the Group Stage as group leaders.

Similar to Ghost Gaming, 100 Thieves also have a 3-1 record in the tournament. They managed to defeat The Guard in their opening match. However, in the following match, TSM succeeded in overthrowing 100 Thieves by a 2-0 scoreline.

Victories against XSET and NRG in Weeks 3 and 4 helped 100 Thieves gather momentum for the playoffs. Ghost Gaming, however, stands in their way.

Despite their similar record, 100 Thieves have the upper hand in this matchup and are favorites for a victory. However, Ghost Gaming also has the firepower to overthrow 100 Thieves in a best-of-three matchup and can use their momentum to push themselves all the way to a victory.

Head-to-head

100 Thieves has played against Ghost Gaming only once before. In the NA Stage 1 Challengers 2 tie in VCT 2021, the former defeated Ghost in a best-of-three encounter by a 2-0 scoreline. However, this encounter will be the first one between the current squads of both the organizations.

Recent results

In terms of recent form, both 100 Thieves and Ghost Gaming have similar results. Both North American organizations have enjoyed 4 victories in their last 5 encounters in VCT 2022.

Recent results of 100 Thieves and Ghost Gaming in VCT (Image via VLR.gg)

100 Thieves have victories against teams like NRG Esports, XSET, The Guard and Akrew. Their only loss in recent weeks was against TSM in Week 2 of the Stage 2 NA Challengers. Ghost Gaming, on the other hand, won against TSM, NRG Esports, The Guard and Knights. Their sole defeat in the Group Stage was against XSET in Week 1 of the tournament.

Potential lineup

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Sean "bang" Bezerra

Brenden "stellar" McGrath

William "Will" Cheng

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Ghost Gaming

Alex "aproto" Protopapas

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouarid

Brock "brawk" Somerhalder

Gianfranco "koalanoob" Potestio

arc-Andre "NiSMO" Tayar

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can catch the action live on the official handles of VCT across YouTube and Twitch. 100 Thieves will take on Ghost Gaming on June 12 at 4:30 AM IST / June 11 at 7:00 PM EDT.

