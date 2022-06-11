NRG Esports vs The Guard: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group A Week 5: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Being the final week of the group stages of VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group A Week 5, things are certainly heating up. There are currently 12 teams facing off against each other for a position in the playoffs, and they will later compete for 2 slots in the upcoming VCT Masters: Copenhagen. Week 5 will have NRG Esports face off against The Guard on June 11, 2022 and North American fans are clearly very excited to see what happens.

With NRG having a lacklustre performance in previous matches, victory won't help either side, even though The Guard finished in the Stage 1 Challengers by achieving victory.

NRG Esports and The Guard: Who will complete their VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage campaign with a victory?

Both NRG Esports and The Guard have many fans cheering for them. Although The Guard won the Stage 1 Challengers and NRG faced a rocky start with Stage 2, this match will decide who will finally win.

Predictions

In their last few matches, NRG's performance has looked rather poor, losing three maps in Group A. Similarly, The Guard lost four maps and only won one against TSM. Both teams are in a bad place, and with this face-off, fans will get to see who finishes higher in the tournament.

It is unclear which of these two teams might win as they face each other soon, but with NRG winning two maps in Stage 2, this currently puts them in an advantageous position over The Guard.

After NRG's showcase of a lackluster performance during Stage 1, they made the call to swap Bradley "ANDROID" Fodor for Ethan "Ethan" Arnold, a former 100 Thieves player. They managed to enter Stage 2 after defeating Version1 with a clean 2-0 score, qualifying for the event.

NRG @NRGgg to prepare for our match against 100T later today... our valorant team touched some grass to prepare for our match against 100T later today... our valorant team touched some grass https://t.co/8xLZUGqcHe

However, in Stage 2, they could only manage to win two out of six maps, but they still have a chance to win their third if they defeat The Guard.

Judging by recent performances, The Guard is not looking too hot either. Their only win out of six maps was against TSM with a dominant 2-0 score. However, they did grow as a team over the course of their journey as they represented North America when going to the Masters.

The Guard still had a victory under their belt as they won VCT Challengers NA Stage 1, but their recent performances haven't been up to the mark, which makes predicting their win today difficult.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see these two North American teams face off against each other in VCT Challengers Stage 2 to decide a winner so they can set their spots in the playoffs.

Head-to-head

Interestingly, these two teams are facing off against each other for the first time. This makes the match even harder to predict as it is unknown how their synergies will go off each other. NRG holds a slight advantage over The Guard, judging from both teams' Stage 2 performances.

Recent results

NRG were found to be more successful compared to The Guard, as they managed to get two wins for themselves in recent matches during VCT Challengers Stage 2. However, The Guard could only secure one win, putting them in a tough spot.

NRG Esports and The Guard's head-to-head and recent results (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential team lineup

NRG Esports

James "hazed" Cobb

Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic

Ian "tex" Botsch

Sam "s0m" Oh

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

The Guard

Jacob "valyn" Batio

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jeong-woo

Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Michael "neT" Bernet

Trent "trent" Cairns

When and where to watch

The upcoming match between NRG Esports and The Guard on the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Stage 2 will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on June 11, 2022, at 04.00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will emerge the victor in this matchup? NRG Esports The Guard 0 votes so far