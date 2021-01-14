100Thieves' Hiko feels that Yoru is not a viable pick in the current Valorant meta

Valorant’s much anticipated Agent 14, Yoru, is finally live. Players across the world are getting a feel of his unique kit and in-game interactions.

The majority of the Valorant players are stoked about the amount of outplay potential Yoru brings to the table. However, some players are not as excited about the new Agent.

One of those players is 100Thieves’ star Martin “Hiko” Spencer. In his recent stream, Hiko shared his thoughts on Yoru and reasons why he felt Valorant’s latest Agent is not a viable pick.

Hiko states that Yoru as an Agent can be quite useful for various team compositions. Especially in the lower ranks, where his mobility and outplay potential is useful.

For Valorant’s higher-ranked tier and professional play, Hiko stated that Yoru is not a viable pick and doesn’t fit well into the current Valorant meta.

Valorant’s Yoru might be a big liability during Defense.

Screengrab via Hiko's steam

Hiko suggested that Yoru feels underwhelming in today’s Valorant meta because he cannot act as a staller.

Advertisement

While Yoru's flash and fake footsteps can be of use in certain situations, the character is not as capable as some of the other meta duelists like Jett, Raze, and Phoenix, who control the game's pace more effectively.

Hiko says,

“He has no stall, he only has two flashes, and you kind of have to make a play instantly with TP, which isn’t terrible but is not that good. His fake footsteps, I feel like sometimes are really obvious.”

Yoru's defensive skills are lacking regardless of how prolific he might be on the attack. In the higher competitive stages of Valorant, Hiko doesn’t see Yoru having a higher-than-average pick rate even after players have mastered his kit.

That being said, it’s still too early to pass a final judgment on Agent 14. The upcoming Valorant Champions Tour will be an efficient proving ground for Yoru's worth.