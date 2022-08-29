5 best Duelist players to look out for at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul is all set to begin on August 31, 2022. The third and last major Valorant tournament of the year will take audiences to Turkey for a massive experience. 16 teams will be participating in the tournament, with a prize pool of $1,000,000.

The winning team will be crowned Valorant World Champions. Naturally, this puts a lot of pressure on participants' shoulders as the competition will be tougher than ever.

The teams competing in VCT Istanbul will have the best Duelists. This time, each roster will house immense talent, with players that have a great game sense.

Duelist is a pivotal role for the teams to master. The ability to frag out in necessary situations can make all the difference, and Duelists are the only players the team can count on in this regard.

This article will mention the five best Duelists participating in VCT, who possess exceptional firepower.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

5 best Duelists who are participating in the VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul

1) Team Liquid ScreaM

ACS on most played Duelist: 220

K/D on most played Duelist: 0.96

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is an ex-Counter Strike veteran who shifted to Valorant and is currently playing for Team Liquid. The player found his migration to be a success as he immediately became a great addition to the team.

ScreaM is already popular for his "one-tap" skills from his CS: GO days. He has shown the audience some amazing plays with Duelist Agents in previous VCT tournaments. He mostly plays Jett, and Reyna, and maintains a solid K/D and ACS.

2) OpTic Gaming Victor

ACS on most played Duelist: 204.1

K/D on most played Duelist: 0.85

Victor "Victor" Wong is a professional American Valorant player, currently signed by OpTic Gaming. He has proven to be an exceptional Duelist player in previous VCT tournaments.

Victor is popular for his over-aggressive plays in tournaments, and often catches players offguard and picks a few kills before being traded. He was known for playing Phoenix for a long time but his playstyle has recently shifted towards Neon, and Raze.

3) XSET zekken

ACS on most played Duelist: 239

K/D on most played Duelist: 1.05

Zachary "Zekken" Patrone is a professional player who is currently playing for the XSET team. The American is also seen playing initiators like Sova from time to time, but he mostly excels with Duelist Agents.

Zekken is considered a prodigy, especially regarding his age. At only 16 years old, he has gained massive recognition. He mostly plays Agents like Jett and Raze, and is popular with his mechanical skills and game sense. He also maintained a steady K/D and ACS throughout the tournaments.

4) Paper Rex Jinggg

ACS on most played Duelist: 271.7

K/D on most played Duelist: 1.14

Jing Jie "Jinggg" Wang is a Singaporean player who currently plays for Paper Rex. Apart from Duelist Agents, he has also been seen playing Sage on a few occasions.

Jinggg is praised for the confidence during his gunfights. He does not hesitate at all before taking on a duel, which makes him even more intimidating to his opponents. He is popular for playing Raze and Neon when it comes to picking Duelist Agents, with whom he has a positive K/D.

5) FNATIC Alfajer

ACS on most played Duelist: 262

K/D on most played Duelist: 1.17

Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder is a Turkish player who currently plays for Fnatic. His success has been an inspiration to many aspiring gamers from his country. He has been seen playing Viper and Killjoy in numerous VCT matches.

Alfajer excels at Duelists due to his mechanical and gunfight skills. He mostly plays Raze and maintains a rock-solid ADR. He is also one of the youngest players in the professional Valorant scene to enter tournaments at the age of 16.

