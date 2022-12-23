5 best European (EMEA) Valorant pros in 2022

Valorant, a popular first-person shooter game developed by Riot Games, has gained a huge following since its release in 2020. Its intense gameplay and unique character abilities have attracted a large competitive scene, with professional players and teams from all over the world competing in various tournaments and leagues.

In the European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) regions, numerous talented players have gained recognition for their exceptional skills and strategic nous. Here are the top five European Valorant pros to watch in 2022.

The best EMEA Valorant players

1) Derke

Derke is a Finnish-Russian Valorant player who currently plays for the European team Fnatic. He is known for his aggressive playstyle and exceptional aim, making him a formidable opponent on the battlefield.

Derke's skills are not limited to just offensive play, as he is also a talented support player. He can communicate effectively with his teammates and make key plays to set them up for success. Derke's versatility and leadership abilities are pivotal to his team's success.

2) Alfajer

Alfajer is a Turkish player who currently plays for the European team Fnatic. He is a skilled duelist, able to take on opponents head-on and emerge victorious.

Alfajer's impressive map awareness and positioning make him a valuable member, as he can anticipate enemy movements and make smart plays accordingly. His ability to adapt to different situations and form quick decisions under pressure makes him a formidable

3) SUYGETSU

SUYGETSU is a non-country representing/Russian Valorant player who currently plays for European side Natus Vincere. He is a versatile player who is renowned for his skills as an initiator.

SUYGETSU is skilled at creating openings for his team, using his ability to disrupt opponents and set up his ploys for success. His exceptional nous and ability to read his opponents' movements make him a valuable asset.

4) Ardiis

Ardiis is a Latvian/British Valorant player competing for NRG. He is a skilled entry fragger, able to take the fight to the enemy team and create openings for his teammates.

Ardiis' exceptional aim and composure make him a formidable opponent. His ability to engage and trigger smart plays under pressure is a priceless asset.

5) ScreaM

ScreaM is a Belgian player who currently competes for European side Karmine Corp. He is known for his aggressive playstyle and exceptional aim, making him an excellent duelist.

These are just a few of the many talented pros in the EMEA region. With their exceptional skills and strategic thinking, these players will greatly impact the competitive scene in 2023 and beyond.

Keep an eye out for these players as they compete in various tournaments and leagues and see how they stack up against the competition.

Poll : 0 votes