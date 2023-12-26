5 best North American (NA) Valorant pros in 2023

North America is home to some of the best Valorant teams and players to have emerged in the game's short history. The Americas League of VCT 2023, consisting of many teams from this region, was perhaps the most competitive. Some of the best NA teams, such as Evil Geniuses and NRG, had fantastic runs at international tournaments and paved the way for many superstar players to showcase their talent on the world stage.

This article will look at the five best North American Valorant players who excelled during the VCT 2023 season.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Demon1, Ethan, and three other North American Valorant pros that stood out in 2023

1) Demon1

NRG Esports' Demon1 (Image via Riot Games)

Max "Demon1" Mazanov was the highlight player of VCT 2023. The American star broke into the tier-one scene with incredible mechanics and sharp aim to propel Evil Geniuses to a different level. He maintained this sublime form at Masters Tokyo and peaked at Valorant Champions 2023 to bring home the title.

Demon1's aggressive and confident playstyle, paired with his comfort in different roles, make him a terrifying player to face. NRG has made the best possible signing in the off-season, and viewers can expect Demon1 to cement his legacy as the new "King of Hell" further.

2) Ethan

NRG Esports' Ethan (Image via Riot Games)

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold was one of the best initiators in the world during the 2023 VCT season. His gameplay on Agents such as Skye and KAY/O involved impeccable flash timings and phenomenal utility usage. Ethan was always there to complement the more aggressive players of Evil Geniuses.

The veteran also delivered on the fragging department, making him an all-rounder and an invaluable asset for Evil Geniuses throughout the year. It will be interesting to see how well Ethan functions as an IGL with NRG for VCT 2024.

3) s0m

s0m at Valorant Champions 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

Samuel "s0m" Oh had a very impressive 2023 Valorant season with NRG despite the team's inconsistent performance across the year. The Controller player for NRG boasted the most kills during the VCT Americas regular season and was the best-performing player for the team in 2023.

s0m was phenomenal on many Agents such as Omen, Astra, Brimstone, and Harbor. He was able to put up superb statistics while playing a role that tends to be more supportive in the pro scene. Unfortunately, s0m will not be a part of the Valorant 2024 esports season and has decided to focus more on streaming.

4) zekken

Sentinels' zekken (Image via Riot Games)

Zachary "zekken" Patrone is one of the best Duelists in the North American Valorant scene. The 18-year-old star was Sentinels' best player in 2023 by a substantial margin and one of the main reasons why the team remained competitive despite having an underwhelming year.

His explosive gameplay and pristine mechanics on different Agents, irrespective of whether he was playing Raze or Sova, established him as one of the best-performing individuals.

While zekken may not have been a part of any international event in 2023, his impact and flexibility were extraordinary to witness. Paired with strong shot-calling and a promising roster heading into VCT 2024, zekken and Sentinels have a legitimate chance to become title contenders at home and beyond.

5) Boostio

Evil Geniuses' Boostio (Image via Riot Games)

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello was one of the best in-game leaders in VCT 2023. The Sentinel player led Evil Geniuses from a middle-of-the-pack team to runners-up at Masters Tokyo and, eventually, the winners of Valorant Champions 2023. Boostio himself was a high-fragging IGL, which is quite rare to see in pro play.

Boostio's crisp aim and unique strategies, in collaboration with Head Coach Christine "Potter" Chi, allowed Evil Geniuses to post numerous breakthrough rounds and completely shift the game's pace in favor of the North American side. With many rumors circulating about his move to 100 Thieves, Boostio has a real chance to replicate his success in 2023 once again.